Pandemic could set some students back further than expected

BELLE FOURCHE –– In theory, distance learning seems like a safe alternative to face-to-face education during the COVID-19 pandemic conditions but in Belle Fourche, some students are struggling to keep up and some haven’t done a single assignment this year. “At the start of this year, we allowed some students, because of COVID, to do distance learning provided through the Belle Fourche School District,” Steve Willard, superintendent, told the Belle Fourche School Board Monday.
While some students are doing well with the rigors of keeping up with schoolwork from home, Willard said some are struggling.
“Some kids are doing nothing,” he said.
Julie Hatling, elementary principal, said it has been a difficult few months for virtual instruction.
“It’s been very challenging for the teachers who are the virtual instructors,” Hatling said, adding that the early elementary years are very important for emerging literary skills. “And when the students haven’t logged on, it makes it very difficult. Our intent was to try and keep the virtual students on the same scope and sequence as the face-to-face students so that when they return to school, they would be on the same pace as the other students. But, that’s obviously going to be impossible if they haven’t logged on or put forth any effort to meet the requirements.”
Middle School Principal Kevin Smidt echoed the others’ concerns. He said that some students were lost, educationally, in March when Gov. Kristi Noem closed schools statewide due to COVID-19 concerns, when schooling abruptly went fully virtual.
“This time around, I thought we were really well prepared, we planned it out,” he said. “The number of kids that we’ve lost contact (with) was a lot fewer … I can count maybe on one hand how many I’m missing.”
Those families with students who are not participating have been notoriously difficult to pin down when the school attempts to make contact to check in, Smidt said.
“That group (is) a little bit more transient, and it’s hard to locate them and make contact with them and get them going, too,” he said. “I think bringing back face-to-face (learning) is probably a good idea. For some kids, the online thing is just too much responsibility and it’s too hard and maybe the parents don’t have time (to assist their children). They probably just need to be in a classroom (to succeed).”
High School Principal Mathew Raba agreed.
“Some kids are proving that they’re not capable of surviving in an environment like that,” he said. “That’s not a big negative on the kid because we have never wanted that to be the environment for students to learn; we want them in school as best we can. Procrastination is really easy when you’re at home on your couch.”
Willard said he’s asked the school principals to identify the students who are performing poorly with virtual instruction. When the semester or trimester comes to an end, he said those students would be required to return to the typical in-person school format or consider homeschooling. Otherwise, he said, they’ll be considered truant.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.