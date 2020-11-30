Optimists Club bringing a Winter Wonderland to Spearfish

SPEARFISH — With so many holiday events stymied over concerns around the COVID-19 pandemic, the Spearfish Optimist Club has devised a way to spread Christmas cheer without spreading the virus.
The Winter Wonderland will be set up throughout the Spearfish Campground near the D.C. Booth Fish Hatchery. Local businesses have signed up to decorate the campsites with all sorts of holiday light displays for folks to drive through and enjoy a contactless Christmas celebration.
“The city’s been gracious enough to donate the electricity and the campground for the month of December,” said Chris Mitchell, vice president of the Optimist Club.
The Winter Wonderland has been in the works for a while; normally the Optimists would have held the annual Home Show, and football books sales as their main moneymakers, but were unable to hold those events due to the pandemic. After the Downtown Business Association announced that the annual Holidazzle parade would also be canceled this year due to COVID, the optimists saw an opportunity to turn the tables a bit – if the parade couldn’t come to the people, the people could come to the parade.
“So we thought we could fill a need there and it’d also be a good fundraiser,” Mitchell said. “It’s something that we think will be cool to have families drive through.”
In years past, the optimists have been able to donate upwards of $25,000 to children’s programs, with the Winter Wonderland they’re hoping to raise some funds for those programs through free will donations. They also hope to help boost local businesses through the holiday season.
“Not only do we hope it can bring people in to town on those Friday and Saturday nights over the holidays, but hopefully maybe they’ll stick around and go out to dinner,” Mitchell said.
The Wonderland will be open from 5-8 p.m. the weekends of Dec. 11-12, 18-19, Dec. 24 and 26. Santa will be on hand to pass out candy canes and collect donations, and Eagle Country will locally broadcast Christmas music during the event each weekend.
