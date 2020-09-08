Opera house adopts new COVID-19 guidelines for children’s play

LEAD — In an effort to protect the youth who are involved in the annual children’s play, “Anne of Green Gables,” which is in rehearsal now, the Historic Homestake Opera House has adopted a set of guidelines which closely resembles those put forth by the Lead-Deadwood School District.
“In reviewing the opera house initial guidelines, we realize that doing a Children’s Theatre Production presents its own unique set of circumstances,” Historic Homestake Opera House Executive Director Patrick O’Leary wrote in a recent statement. “In order to meet these circumstances and to help ensure the health and safety of these young artists, we have tried our best to aligne a set of guidelines with those set forth by the Lead-Deadwood School District, to make the move from one environment to the other as seamless as possible.”
The statement goes on to outline seven new practices that officials and volunteers will adopt with the new policy, including only rehearsing in areas where maximum distancing is possible, and strongly encouraging the use of masks or face coverings when they are practical. The opera house will also conduct temperature checks for all people who attend rehearsals, and participants who register a temperature of 100.4 or more will be asked to not participate that day.
During rehearsal times, visitors will not be permitted in the building, with the exception of parents or guardians who are present for the children in the play.
Students who participate in the play will be allowed to carry water bottles, but parents are asked to clean them daily. Additionally, students are asked to leave personal belongings such as book bags, phones and computers at home whenever possible, but if they must be brought to practice these items should be kept separate from other children’s belongings.
Finally, the new policy asks any participants who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, or feeling sick in any way, to stay home. If a person in the participant’s household tests positive for COVID-19, that participant is asked to stay home for at least two weeks.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.