On the frontlines of COVID-19

NORTHERN HILLS –– It’s been nearly nine months since South Dakota’s first confirmed case of COVID-19, and with substantial community spread in all of the Northern Hills communities, area ambulance services are as grappling to keep up as COVID-19 continues to sweep the state.
The Northern Hills communities saw their first COVID-19 cases in the spring. Those number rose slowly throughout the summer and quickly spiked at the end of August.
With daily reports about hospitals across the country being packed to the brim due to the viral pandemic and healthcare workers being pushed to physical and emotional exhaustion, emergency medical service responders are often overlooked.
The Pioneer reached out to Northern Hills ambulance services to see what area responders are experiencing and how they are coping. The following details what ambulance services on the ground.
Spearfish
In Spearfish, Brian Hambek, the director of the Spearfish Ambulance Service, oversees 35 crewmembers, five ambulances in Spearfish, and one in Whitewood.
Unlike the entirely volunteer crews of Belle Fourche and Newell, 16 of Spearfish’s ambulance crew are full time, paid members. The rest are volunteer.
In addition to assisting area services when needed, the service covers approximately 600 square miles, encompassing the northern half of Lawrence County.
Hambek said his service has been preparing for a surge of virus cases since early spring. And now, every other call seems to bring with it the shadow of the virus.
“People are going to get this,” he said. “We just deal with it, and we treat everyone we encounter as though they have it.”
For Spearfish, the typical call volume is around seven to eight calls for service a day. During the first half of November, those numbers skyrocketed and varied from day to day.
“We were (seeing) 17 on one day, 16 the next, 12 the next, 11 the next,” Hambek said. “For the first probably 12-13 days of (November), we doubled our call volume every day.”
He estimated the number of calls related to the virus increased sometime in September.
Since then, the virus has rarely let up.
“We’re constantly dealing with out of the area transfers and a lot of flight (Life Flight) calls,” he said. “Because Rapid (City Monument Hospital) is on diversion so flight comes in here and picks up patients pretty much daily.”
A “diversion status” is a temporary status for a health care facility, in which it informs local emergency medical services that its beds are full, and it cannot take new patients. The status of the Rapid City Monument Hospital varies by the day as patients recover, die, or are transferred to another facility.
Those being diverted are being sent out of state for treatment, Hambek said.
“All over … Denver (Colo.), Minneapolis (Minn.), Omaha (Neb.), Billings (Mont.),” he said.
Although the better part of a year has lapsed since the viral outbreak ensued, Hambek said it is still a struggle to procure some of the necessary supplies needed.
“There are some supplies we just can’t get – gowns are one of them,” he said.
“We’ve got some pretty neat ways of keeping our equipment clean and disinfected from COVID,” Hambek said. “It’s kind of impressive what we’re doing here.”
Due to not being able to find gowns, he said his crews resterilize Tyvek suits that were provided by the state.
As for sterilizing the ambulances, Hambek said Spearfish utilizes a UV-C (Ultraviolet-C) light.
Ultraviolet lamps are used to sterilize workspaces and tools used in biology laboratories and medical facilities. The LED light can target a specific wavelength needed for disinfection.
“There’s UV-A, UV-B, and UV-C,” he explained. “And we’re using the UV-C, which will basically cure every mold, spore, fungus, bacteria, (and) virus out there. So, we put that in the back of our rigs, we put our equipment out under it, and within 30 minutes, everything is disinfected. We have a special tent set up, too in our garage to do the same thing.”
And that is on top of the normal sterilization process the crews already do, involving an initial wipe down of everything.
The day-to-day grind of dealing with the pandemic is wearing Hambek and his crew out.
“It’s kicking our butts,” he said. “The crews are tired; we have been literally on pins and needles since March.”
But, when you’re called to serve, Hambek said you just keep putting one foot in front of the other.
“We adapt to whatever the situation, it’s part of our job,” he said. “I don’t know what’s going to happen an hour from now. So, we’ve become experts at overcome and adapt. If I get more people out sick, we’ll deal with it.”
Belle Fourche
Donnie Walding, the director of the entirely volunteer Belle Fourche Ambulance Service, oversees close to 15 active volunteer members and two ambulances.
Over the last three to four months, Walding said his crew has seen a large increase in the average number of monthly calls for service they’ve received. Over the course of the last year, he said the call numbers mirror last year’s calls. However, 2019 was the service’s busiest year for service calls.
“So, we definitely made up for a lack of call volume when this all started,” Walding said.
Over the course of the last few months, he said the service has averaged nearly 100 calls each month, or about three calls per day. In contrast, Walding said that in a typical, non-pandemic year, the Belle Fourche crew has responded 70-75, sometimes 80 calls per month.
Beginning in October and bleeding into the first part of November, Walding said Belle Fourche had a sharp increase in COVID-19-related calls.
“For a few weeks, it seemed like if it wasn’t every day, it was every other day,” he said.
Early on, Walding said COVID was scary and it was always on his crewmembers’ minds.
“Now, you use your assessment skills, if it’s COVID, we’re taking those precautions, and we’re going about business,” he said.
Although the number of virus-related calls spiked for a handful of weeks, Walding said that has tapered slightly in the last few weeks.
“It’s gotten a lot better,” he said. “We ran those calls like we know how, we put on the appropriate level of PPE (personal protective equipment), and we did our thing.”
A handful of Walding’s crew has contracted the virus, pushing the remaining crewmembers to be flexible in handling the stressful circumstances as best they can.
“I think they’re doing a great job with juggling with the things that they see every day, and with the people coming in,” he said. “Some hospitals are full, so it takes a little bit more time to get people situated with the most appropriate level of care that’s warranted for that patient.”
Overall, Walding said he and his crewmembers are taking the pandemic conditions in stride.
“I have a great group of paramedics and EMTs (emergency medical technicians), they have great attitudes,” he said. “We’re getting used to it. It is what it is — we’re not shying away from this.”
When things get tough, the group leans on one another.
“We work together and lift each other up when we need to, pat each other on the back when we need to, and call it a day,” Walding said.
As for Belle Fourche, he said they’re buckling down and pushing through.
“This is something new, so it seems like we have to adapt and overcome,” he said. “As long as we’re learning, we’re going to get through it just fine.”
Lead-Deadwood
The Lead-Deadwood Hospital Ambulance Service, based out of the Monument Health Lead-Deadwood Hospital, has 17 paid employees who utilize three ambulances. Like Spearfish, the Lead Deadwood Ambulance Service area spans roughly 600 square miles from south of Nemo, north to the Hills Materials quarry U.S. Highway, and east into Boulder Canyon on the way to Sturgis, and to the Wyoming border.
Aaron Zimmiond, the service’s director, said lately, crews have been servicing roughly 100 calls a month, up from somewhere in the 80s each month in 2019.
“It’s increased a little bit,” he said.
In the last two weeks, Zimmiond said his crews have transported only one known COVID-19-positive individual. However, any patient transported by the service with COVID-19 symptoms is treated as if they are infected.
“If it’s a respiratory problem, we just assume that it’s going to be COVID and we take the precautions to prevent our employees from getting sick,” he said. “It’s just easier to treat them all that way instead of trying to individually figure out which ones are, and which ones aren’t.”
So why would a crew serving a population of more than 5,000 have such little interaction with patients infected with the virus? Zimmiond believes it could be due to the community paramedic program.
The Lead-Deadwood Community Paramedicine Program, launched in late 2018, expands the role of paramedics to help medically vulnerable patients stay at home and out of the hospital.
When a patient is deemed a good fit for the program, a specially trained paramedic goes to the patient’s home after discharge from the hospital. The paramedic can take the patient’s vital signs, go through medications, draw blood, and perform other services. The paramedic also evaluates whether prescriptions are correct and whether additional resources are needed.
Zimmiond said that could mean handrails in the bathroom, a more accessible phone, home health care service, or reliable transportation. Then the paramedic puts the patient in touch with area nonprofit agencies that can help.
“Any kind of problem that the primary doc thinks that we could help with, we go and help them with,” Zimmiond said, adding that sometimes some friendly conversation with some of the community’s more vulnerable residents brightens their spirits. “You see a lot of people living alone, and just taking to them for an hour, that just does wonders for people.”
And with those regular contacts, Zimmiond said he and his crewmembers are available when a more serious health situation arises.
“Last week, we had (a resident) that contacted COVID the week before,” he said, explaining that during his most recent visit, the patient took a turn for the worse. “She was very sick. And we were able to get her to the hospital and get help immediately.”
Due to fear and insecurity caused by the pandemic, Zimmiond said that for some, the program can mean the difference between life and death.
“If we didn’t have that program to go out there and talk with these patients, who knows what would have happened to her,” he said.
Making regular visits to the homes of the residents participating in the community program takes some of the strain off of area hospitals, Zimmiond said.
“A lot of our positive COVID patients in our service area, we’ve been just going there and helping them instead of having them come here and tax the hospital,” he said, adding the more severe cases are often brought to the hospital for treatment. “The less severe cases that can be handled at home, the community paramedic has been going out and checking on them and making sure they’re doing OK.”
Some people, Zimmiond said, whether they are positive for the virus or are sick with another ailment, often don’t want to go to the hospital due to fear of potentially coming into contact with the virus.
“So, we just go to them,” he said. “We go and do COVID tests for them, we go out and do blood draws … and then report it back to their primary doctor and go from there.”
“It’s a great program,” he said, adding some of the paramedics on his ambulance crew carry out those duties.
Three members of the Lead-Deadwood crew has contracted the virus. But, Zimmiond has faith in his crew and they’re pushing forward into the uncertain future.
“We’re going pretty well right now, but anything can happen,” he said, adding that in addition to COVID concerns, we are coming into cold and flu season as well. “So, you got it coming from both ends. It only takes one good hit, or one good bubble break and your system is going to be taxed pretty quick.”
Zimmiond said his crews have been doing a number of COVID-19 transfers out of state.
“That’s always a worry in the back of your head, keeping your system capable of handling the calls,” he said.
Whitewood
Jerry Davidson, who’s been with the Spearfish Ambulance Service for 37 years, is the lead supervisor for the Whitewood division of the service.
More than two decades ago, Davidson said he was a police officer and a paramedic and after moving to Whitewood and seeing a need for an ambulance located in the area, he worked with the Spearfish service to make it happen. The Spearfish service owns the ambulance and equipment and Davidson and three other Whitewood residents currently make up the volunteer crew.
“We used to have 15-20 so we’re hurting for membership right now,” Davidson said. “We’re hanging in there.”
Typically averaging 5-10 calls per month, he said the Whitewood crew has handled about five to six COVID-19 calls in recent weeks.
“We’ve had several COVID cases,” he said.
And, mirroring neighboring communities, the average number of calls has increased due to the virus.
“A lot of people are afraid right now,” he said, adding that with increased awareness and fear of the virus, some people have called for unnecessary emergency service. “Our call volume has (gone) up because of that, it’s not all COVID cases.”
As the only paramedic on the Whitewood crew, Davidson said he’s doing his best to keep moving forward.
“If something happens to me, if I get sick, they don’t have a paramedic, they’ll have to wait for Spearfish (to respond),” he said.
For now, Davidson is keeping a positive attitude.
“We’re doing okay with it, we’re handling it,” he said.
Newell
Newell has had less COVID-19 interactions. Sherry Hocking, the Newell Ambulance director, retired in May after working nearly three decades for the VA Hospital in Fort Meade and has devoted much of her free time serving her community.
Other than transporting one patient in early November who was confirmed to have COVID-19, Hocking said crews have transported only a handful of patients suspected to have the virus.
Even so, the crew is taking precautions.
“We don’t go in with a full suit up unless it’s a suspected COVID,” Hocking said. “We are required to wear a mask on every call and, of course, our normal PPE, our gloves, eye protection.”
In the case of a transport with a suspected potential COVID-19 patient, Hocking said crews wear the full get up with the gown, shoe covers, etc., in an effort to reduce the risk of contracting the virus. Additionally, if crew members respond to a call in which it is suspected there could be a viral risk, in an effort to limit exposure, Hocking said only one member of the team enters the residence and performs the initial contact to inquire about COVID-19 specific concerns and provide the individual with a face mask.
Adequate staffing of the crew has been difficult for Newell, Hocking said. Typically, she said her available pool of volunteer crew members number around 11 EMTs and two certified drivers to operate the service’s two ambulances. Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, that number has been reduced significantly.
“I have about five of us that are answering calls,” she said.
The other half a dozen members aren’t currently available due to a myriad of reasons, Hocking said. Some of the unavailable members have been told by their employers that if they respond to a call of any sort, they’d be required to quarantine for two weeks before returning the workplace due to a potential COVID-19 contact.
“They have to have a job, they’re volunteers … they’re not going to make a living here,” she said. “People need to work.”
Even with the much smaller amount of average calls for service in Newell, compared to neighboring towns, Hocking said utilizing just five members for every call since April has been exhausting.
“We’re holding up,” she said.
The state requires the crew to provide a minimum of two crew members for each call – a certified driver and an EMT. Depending on the location of the call and the distance required to transport, Hocking said that sometimes two is not sufficient.
“It can get pretty lonely in the back, especially if it’s a bad run,” she said. “So, we do try to run with three. But it doesn’t happen all the time.”
Hocking said area ambulance services are available to assist the Newell crew, if needed. Considering their vast coverage area and working with a skeleton crew, she said that’s been a big resource for the Newell crew.
While only approximately 600 people live in the town of Newell, Hocking said the ambulance service serves a vast geographic area. Crews can respond as far north as Harding County, west to the Arpan Road near the Belle Fourche Reservoir, and south beyond Vale, even assisting some areas of Meade County.
“Thank the Lord, we have been able to answer every call,” she said. “August and September have been extremely busy for Newell.”
The service averages about 160 calls for service, typically averaging about 80 miles per call, each year. In September, Hocking said her crews made 28 patient contacts, more than double the average.
And the job isn’t done when the patient arrives at the hospital. Between calls, crewmembers fully disinfect the apparatus and complete paperwork.
In light of the pandemic conditions, the board that oversees the Newell ambulance services has amended some protocols in an attempt to prevent further spread of the virus and to save time, switching to disposable bedding.
“We’re not hauling that stuff (bedding) back (from the hospital), contaminating more (by) keeping it in the rig, and then washing it when we get here,” Hocking said. “That’s been huge. The board really watch out for the crew and they want to keep us as safe and we can be.”
A few members of the crew have contracted the virus but if there were a viral outbreak in the Newell area, Hocking has real concerns about how the already short-staffed ambulance crew could respond. She said she’s scared to death of contracting the virus.
“Because what are we going to do,” she asked. “One of the EMTs said, ‘well, I’m going to guess that we would go dark over here and there would not be ambulance coverage.’ If three of us would get it off of this crew, and have to quarantine, we’re in deep trouble.”
Having been a part of the Newell community since 1974, and although sometimes the light at the end of the tunnel appears faint, Hocking said she refuses to let a virus get in the way of her drive to serve her community during times of need.
“This virus will not stop me,” she said. “I have such a dedication to this community. It keeps me going because I know that someone needs us.”
Monument Health
Northern Hills residents transported via any of the area ambulance services ends up at one of the four local Monument Health hospitals. Thomas Worsley, the president of the Monument Health Spearfish Hospital and the Hills markets, updated the Pioneer about how the health care system is handling the surge.
For the Northern Hills area, Monument Health Spearfish is the only one equipped with intensive care capabilities. However, Worsley said the four-bed unit can only handle lower level intensive patients.
“Now, they can’t take the same level of intensive care patient that they can in Rapid City, for example,” he said. “So, our real sick, acute patients, we still are looking to have them in Rapid City.”
As for whether there is space at the Rapid City Monument Hospital or not, Worsley said that changes on a daily basis as patients discharge and new ones arrive.
“It’s been tight in Rapid City,” he said. “But we’ve had periods of time where we’ve had beds, and that’s how we’ve been able to minimize some of those diversions outside of our region.”
Worsley said Monument’s first priority is always to continue caring for the patient locally. But when space is an issue or a higher level of care is necessary, he said the hospital group coordinates with hospitals outside the region to best care for the patient.
“Our health system really has an outstanding communication system to be able to talk to other health systems, other hospitals, where we can work with them as a region to move patients (and) get them where they need to be,” he said.
The issue isn’t unique to the Black Hills, Worsley said.
“We’ve received calls from some of those places trying to place patients, as well,” he said. “I think what we’re seeing is not just in South Dakota, it’s across the entire region. The bed capacity is very, very thin.”
“This kind of takes us full circle why we’ve been appealing to the community to help us flatten the curve,” Worsley said.
In addition to patient safety, Worsley said working to keep hospital staff safe has been a top priority.
“Staffing has been probably the most significant challenge that we’ve had,” he said. “Because even if you have unlimited beds, if you can’t staff them with caregivers, then the bed is kind of irrelevant. If they’re not available to work and to care for the community, then that really puts us in a rough position.”
Whether it’s a physician, a caregiver, or other types of staff, Worsley said area health care facilities have felt the impact of the significant amount of community spread COVID-19.
“We’ve ranged anywhere from having 10 (staff) out at one time to over 30 out at one time,” he said.
However, Worsley said that utilizing contact tracing, the hospital system has found most of the transmission has happened outside of the clinical work environment.
“We definitely know that that community spread is happening,” he said. “So, unless people are in a bubble, they’re having some type of exposure.”
Worsley acknowledged the important work area health care workers are doing on a daily basis.
“They’re nothing short of heroes, they’re putting themselves in harm’s way and they’re doing it because they feel like it’s a calling,” he said. “It’s been really inspiring to work with our teams and our caregivers.”
And Worsley’s admiration and appreciation extends to area emergency medical workers as well.
“We would be in such a precarious situation without them,” he said. “They are incredibly valuable, and probably unsung to a certain degree. I think everyone thinks about the frontline caregivers, and they are every bit frontline caregivers as anyone.”
Although Worsley said Monument Health will continue to support the health needs of area residents, he said they still need the public’s help related to following the CDC guidelines to prevent the continued spread of the virus.
“As we’re coming into the holiday season in which people are gathering with friends and family, it’s going to be more important than ever to be disciplined about masking (and) physical distancing,” he said. “We certainly not looking to take away anyone’s rights or anyone’s desire to be with their family. But the more that we can flatten this, that’s going to help all of the things we’ve talked about today in terms of helping our caregivers not to be overwhelmed, our ambulance services, helping our kids to be able to go back to school, everything is impacted by our ability to flatten this out.”
Repeated calls to the Sturgis Ambulance Service for comment were unreturned.
