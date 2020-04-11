WHITEWOOD –– One man was injured Friday in an officer-involved shooting at approximately 11:30 a.m. at the Whitewood Sonset gas station.
Witness statements to Pioneer reporters on the scene ranged from an officer involved shooting following a high-speed chase to a gas station patron being upset the casino inside the station being closed.
Tim Bormann, chief of staff to the South Dakota Attorney General’s office, which oversees the Department of Criminal Investigation, confirmed via email Friday that DCI agents were dispatched to Whitewood to investigate an officer involved shooting but would comment further.
Nadine Anderson, a cashier at Howdy’s Whitewood Plaza, said she witnessed the altercation from across the street. She said she thought the officer was performing a sobriety check on an alleged suspect.
“But the guy was not cooperating,” Anderson said, adding that the officer then Tased the man, but that didn’t subdue the suspect. “I don’t know if the Taser (probe) came out (of the man) … she was on (top of) him, trying to (handcuff) him.”
Anderson said the man got up,” and he flipped her off of him. And he got up, and grabbed a couple of the squeegees out of the pump, and was going at her with them. (Then he) got in his car, and I don’t know if he reached for something or what, but then she shot him.”
Anderson said that prior to shooting him, the officer told the alleged suspect “several several” times to get out of the vehicle but he did not comply.
She said the officer shot once into the subject’s vehicle, striking him.
Anderson, visibly shaken, said witnessing the incident was “kind of scary.”
On the scene, Pioneer reporters witnessed the man saying, “You shot me,” as the officers and first responders on scene cared for his wounds. At just before noon, the suspect was strapped to a gurney with an apparent bandaged would to his right leg, loaded into an ambulance, and taken to the Spearfish Memorial Hospital.
The condition of the alleged suspect was unknown at time of publication.
An officer involved shooting occurred Dec. 28, 2019, on the outskirts of Whitewood. No injuries occurred in that case.
