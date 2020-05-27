Oasis Room opens at Monument Health Lead-Deadwood Hospital

DEADWOOD — Tuesday marked the opening of a new room at Monument Health Lead-Deadwood Hospital that doctors and caregivers can use to decompress, take five, or just relax. And it’s aptly named the Oasis Room.
More than 4,500 medical personnel across all of Monument Health’s markets will now have access to these rooms, dedicated spaces to help them unwind while at work.
Certified Pharmacy Technician Rhonda Schaffer said the relaxation room at Monument Health Lead-Deadwood Hospital was in the works prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and became a priority once the pandemic was in full swing.
“They’re for caregivers and physicians to have a little bit of down time – 15 minutes here or there or whatever they would need, if life gets a little bit hectic,” said Schaffer, who, along with a co-worker acquired the space within the hospital, painted it, decorated it, and spruced it up. “Today we’re just doing a launch of that room, to let the hospital staff and clinic staff know that we have it and that it’s available to them.”
Equipped with comfortable seating, calming white noise machines, aromatherapy and dim lighting, the oasis rooms are optimized to give a restful experience and calming environment for one or two caregivers at a time.
The goal of the recently formed Monument Health Physician and Caregiver Support Team, which implemented the creation of the oasis rooms, is to launch efforts that will provide much-needed support during this critical time in health care.
Theresa Ferdinand, Monument Health manager of employee health and well-being said oasis rooms have been set up company wide as a part of the physician and caregiver support team’s first set of initiatives.
“When COVID came up, we had a little bit ramped up for things that we were doing and developed this physician and caregiver support team,” Ferdinand said. “We made sure that every market had one. It’s a safe, quiet place for caregivers to go, where, really, they can decompress. Hopefully, try to reduce our compassion fatigue and burnout. And supporting everyone’s health and well-being. It’s hard to take care of others if you’re not taking care of yourself.”
“Times can be stressful,” Schaffer said. “When you’re going into a certain territory with this new virus, then things can get a little tense. So it gives that opportunity to step away and catch your breath, relax for a few moments. We do have a relaxation chair in there. We have a sound machine and we can dim the lights down. So, just to give an opportunity to step away from a situation.”
