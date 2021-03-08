Nursing homes feeling the impact of the pandemic

STURGIS — Nursing homes across South Dakota are going to feel the impact of the pandemic for years to come, said a local healthcare administrator.
Mark Schulte, president of Monument Health Sturgis Hospital and Market, told District 29 legislators at a cracker barrel Saturday he would appreciate their support of nursing homes statewide.
Some Monument Health Care Center Sturgis residents did get the coronavirus and died, but many survived, Schulte said.
“We know that families are doing everything they can to keep their loved ones at home, which is a good thing. We know of other opportunities for folks to go to assisted livings, congregate livings, but our nursing homes across the state are going to really feel the impact of the pandemic for not just now, but for years to come,” he said.
Schulte said the pandemic has been devastating to many people across South Dakota.
For the most part, Monument Health has bounced back from effects of the pandemic.
“We prepared and were able to handle a lot of the challenges that came,” he said.
But one area that has suffered, specifically in Sturgis, is long-term care, he said.
“I would make a plea for (long-term care) as you are making your final deliberations around the appropriations in the next couple weeks,” he said.
Schulte said when he came to Sturgis eight years ago, there were 82 nursing home residents. Today, there are 48 residents.
And about 70% of those have Medicaid as their payer source.
“It’s been incredibly difficult,” Schulte said.
On average, South Dakota nursing homes have about 55% of their residents receiving Medicaid, a health care program for low-income residents, the elderly and people with disabilities. South Dakota, which has 6,500 residents living in nursing homes.
South Dakota has historically had the lowest Medicaid reimbursement rate in the United States at about $150 per day per person for nursing homes.
Monument Health Care Center Sturgis nursing home and others in the state spend more than that on care, which leaves the nursing home with the funding gap for each Medicaid recipient.
Rep. Dean Wink said that funds for that would be in an ongoing budget which the legislators are just now discussing.
“Those are discussions we have every year. The only way you can solve a problem is to recognize it and I do think that we have,” Wink said.
Caucus discussions at the Legislature have included healthcare providers.
“We are trying to help them out as best we can,” he said.
Sen. Gary Cammack, R-Union Center, said there has been discussion about raising the reimbursement rate for Medicare so as to increase the salary of nursing home workers.
“If we could possibly do it, we are going to do something that would be significant,” he said.
Cammack also took time during the cracker barrel to thank Schulte and all those who work in the healthcare field for their service.
“You guys have done a heckuva job,” he said.
