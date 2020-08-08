Note to our readers:

I hope this finds all of you healthy and thriving. The last five months of dealing with COVID-19 have seemed like an eternity is some respects.
Our entire community, state and nation have been challenged with a terrible balancing act: the safety of our family, friends, co-workers, customers and people we don’t even know, all while still trying to maintain some measure of normalcy in our daily lives. We are additionally tasked with pushing back on fear, and keeping ourselves productive so we do not destroy our economy in the process. After all, we still want to have our society in order when we come out on the other side of this pandemic.
Even before this hit us back in early March, those of us in the newspaper business already had our share of challenges. Digital disruptors, the newsprint tariff battle that we successfully overturned, and a growing distrust of national news media that has even had a trickle-down effect on community newspapers.
Our approach to the COVID-19 has been to educate ourselves through reliable research, and talking to experts in the medical, science and journalism fields. We have made it a priority to provide a safe work environment and a safe end product. We communicate openly with our staff, and provide the necessary equipment to continue to do our jobs for the long term. That has not always been easy.
We are buying hand sanitizer by the gallon, even offering to re-fill our employee’s containers they use at home. We are also providing around a dozen different types of masks, so each employee can find the one that is most comfortable for them, as we may be wearing these for a while.
We transitioned at-risk employees to work from their homes to reduce their exposure, and physically spread out the remaining employees in our building.
We have so many specialized, critical workers that we absolutely cannot afford to get anyone sick, and still get a newspaper published. We’ve had to close our front office drop-ins and set up a drop box, and ask others to meet with us by appointment only. That didn’t stop one fellow from walking around to the back of our building, interrupting the pressmen while they were printing the newspaper, just so he could let us know he had a check he wanted to drop off for his subscription. His determination to make sure he kept getting his newspaper is actually a solid endorsement of the importance of the local news we provide.
Over the last several months, like too many other businesses, we have seen some major revenue disruption. We have had up to a 40% reduction in advertising revenue, but it’s more recently leveled out at a 17% decline.
Some positive points to note:
• We’ve managed to keep 90% of our staff fully employed.
• We had two employees that were diagnosed with COVID early on, and fortunately they were able to remove themselves from our building before it spread to anyone else.
• Our reporters have continued to cover and report on all governmental meetings of city, county and school boards.
• We have not missed printing a single issue.
• We have not cut days from our 6-day a week offering- making us one of only three dailies producing more than five issues per week in the state of South Dakota.
• Hard copy and digital subscriptions are up. In April we posted an 8% increase over the previous year. May produced a 47% increase, and June gave us a 58% increase. Phenomenal numbers, reinforcing that providing accurate, reliable local news still deeply matters to our community.
• We have continued to provide all COVID-19 stories for free on our website. It’s our duty to make sure everyone has access to this critical information.
• Our newsroom has continued to produce stories that matter. We have done several stories and exclusive interviews with healthcare workers, doctors and researchers on how this pandemic is directly impacting our area, and how we can continue to best keep it at bay.
• Our entire staff from the front office, to advertising staff, graphic designers, press crew, mailroom, and the circulation department have hung in with us. Nearly every employee has taken on additional duties to help keep us going, and keep delivering our customers the critical news.
By continuing to work together and making informed decisions, we will survive this challenge and come out stronger on the other side when it’s through. Our democracy demands journalism. Our free society demands an independent press. The work we do here at the local newspaper relies on the support and generosity of our readers and advertisers to keep doing what we do. Thank you so very much for your continued support. We are here for the long haul.
Calm. Caution. Compassion. Communication.
Be well,
Letti Lister, President & Publisher
On behalf of our entire dedicated staff
