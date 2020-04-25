Northern Hills communities plan business reopening procedures

NORTHERN HILLS — Businesses across the Northern Hills have seen some restrictions since COVID-19 was discovered in South Dakota in March. Now communities are looking at what it will take to re-open, albeit in reduced capacity. As ordinances begin to take shape and develop, towns in the area are looking to each other for a consensus to make decisions on the best route of action in hopes of getting back to normal.
Spearfish votes to reopen businesses
At a special session teleconference Thursday, the Spearfish City Council voted to accept the first reading of a version of Ordinance 1316 which will allow businesses that have been affected by the previous ordinance to reopen their doors.
The new ordinance requires that all businesses comply with Gov. Kristi Noem’s executive order 2020-12, as well as lay out some best practice guidelines for social distancing set by the city.
The council’s decision was made after hearing input from Thomas Worsley, president of Monument Health Northern Hills Market; recommendations made by the Small Business Advocacy Committee for proactive measures individual businesses can take to help protect their customers and workers as they reopen their doors to patrons; and public comment.
The ordinance is scheduled to have its second reading April 29 and is slated to be published and enacted April 30.
Deadwood establishes COVID-19 task force
City commission to meet every Monday
Top of mind is when will the casinos in Deadwood open back up. The vast majority of the city’s revenue is derived from the gaming industry
Monday, along with announcing the establishment of a task force to safely implement a reopen, as well as a move by the city commission to meet every Monday until the city is reopened, Mayor David Ruth, Jr. addressed that question.
Ruth said targeted dates of May 1-15 for reopening Deadwood are being looked at.
“It’s preliminary right now to put a date on the calendar, based on the information we’re gathering from Monument Health, but also from the gaming industry, as far as what it’s going to take to get everybody ready,” Ruth said. “… I can give you personal assurance that the task force is working on that, and we are trying to get the community open as safely and as responsibly and as soon as we can.”
Ruth said there have been a lot of questions in regard to the current situation of the city and the operation of businesses within the community.
The nine-person task force consists of: Lead Deadwood Hospital Community Medical Officer Dr. Thomas Groeger; Lead Deadwood Hospital Administrator Mark Schmidt, Deadwood Gaming Association (DGA) President Caleb Arceneaux; Deadwood Commission on Gaming Enforcement and Operations Director Craig Sparrow; Deadwood Chamber of Commerce President Louie Lalonde; resident and small business operator Mike Trucano; the Rev. Michael Johnson, representing the church community and city commission; Ruth; and Deadwood City Safety Officer Tom Kruzel.
“We are also discussing and talking about what a reopening of Deadwood looks like when it happens, understanding that we are a community of visitation and tourism.” he said. “Understanding that there will come a time in the future, whether people take it as too soon or too far away, either way, there will come a time when people are in our community and we are going to identify ways by which we can provide a safe and healthy environment for the visitors of our community and for the employees of our community and the residents of our community.”
The group will continue to meet on a regular basis.
“I want everyone to know this is something we are working on and we are working to move forward, understanding that our town doesn’t just magically reopen today or tomorrow without preparing for it and making sure, understanding everybody needs to understand what it needs to look like when we do reopen.”
Ruth requested that the city commission meet every Monday until the community is back open and the commission feels that it is appropriate to go back to meeting the first and third Mondays, enabling them to make time-sensitive decisions as they move forward.
Sturgis officials collaborate on plan to reopen
A group of government agencies, business organizations and the local hospital in Sturgis are collaborating on a plan to safely reopen sectors of the community in the coming weeks.
Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie said this week that representatives of the city of Sturgis, Monument Health Sturgis, Sturgis Area Chamber of Commerce, Sturgis Economic Development Corporation, and the Sturgis Downtown Business Foundation have met to determine a path forward in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s not going to be getting back to business as usual like before February, but getting open in a responsible and safe manner,” Ainslie said.
The group continues to review plans offered by Noem and decide how best businesses and agencies in Sturgis can logistically implement those, Ainslie said.
“We want to make sure that everything we are doing is not in conflict with her directives or the President’s. We want to make sure it is a cohesive strategy,” he said.
From that, the group is looking at the best way possible for the largest number of businesses to open and remain open.
Ainslie said in speaking to business owners they favor a collective opening.
“We don’t have an exact date right now. We are working towards that and hope that it is sooner rather than later,” he said.
Sturgis’s weekly series “Music on Main” is scheduled to start in June. That is also the scheduled time for the annual Sturgis Camaro Rally.
“We will be making a decision in mid-May as to what happens with those events,” Ainslie said. “In all of those events, our staff is working on contingency plans to see how they can be held as safely as possible.”
The city of Sturgis did not implement a closure order as some other communities did, so that meant overall Sturgis has had more businesses that have remained open in the past month.
“In a sense, we don’t have as large of a way to go as other communities, but we want to make sure that businesses that have been closed, that if they are looking to reopen make sure they are following the CDC guidelines,” he said.
Those guidelines call for social distancing, limiting the number of people in a business at any given time, encouraging employees to wear masks, and frequently sanitizing all areas of the business.
As for restaurants, they would need to greatly reduce the capacity of their dine-in areas.
“Unfortunately that means they can’t be as busy as they would like to,” he said.
Also restaurants would need to ensure that tables are cleaned thoroughly between customers. And no buffets would be allowed.
If an establishment serves drinks, they should be served at a table rather than at a bar so as to promote social distancing.
“The problem is when you have one or two people sitting at a bar stool, it’s very easy and natural for someone to just walk in and sit next to them. That doesn’t promote social distancing,” he said.
Lead to ‘follow the guidance of the governor’
In Lead, where only restaurants, bars and other dine-in areas are restricted by ordinance in accordance with CDC guidelines, Mayor Ron Everett said the city would take its cues from the governor and from surrounding cities. The city commission, he said, remains committed to examining the necessity of its ordinance that restricts dining establishments, at each commission meeting, and the ordinance will not be in place any longer than it needs to be. However, he said there is not currently a formal process for re-opening up business in Lead.
“We’ve said all along that we would watch what our neighbors are doing,” Everett said. “I’m not so sure putting a great big task force together will accomplish anything different than what the state and a big city like Rapid City is doing already. We’re just going to watch them and kind of play it by ear. We’ll let them make the mistakes first and then we’ll fix things.”
Lead City Administrator Mike Stahl echoed Everett’s comments, but said the city will proceed with caution. “We’re following the guidance of the governor right now,” he said. “We will not pull back anything until we’re confident that we’re not going to have an issue. The mayor is adamant that we will talk about that at every meeting.”
Belle Fourche less restrictive but looking at future protections
In early April, Belle Fourche passed a resolution with guidance to local businesses. That guidance called for social distancing, for restaurants to cease dine-in service, and such, but the city did not prohibit these operations. Mayor Gloria Landphere said the city is beginning on looking at criteria for city buildings to reopen, and to provide continued guidance to private businesses.
