Northern Hills city governments meet from abroad

The Lead City Commission will meet at 5 p.m. tonight. The public is able to view the meeting via Facebook Live, viewable through the City of Lead’s Facebook page. Questions and comments for the City of Lead Commission can be submitted through Facebook while the video is ongoing. These comments will be read into the meeting and addressed accordingly.
The Deadwood City Commission will meet at 5 p.m. today via Zoom. To join the meeting log onto https://zoom.us/j/6055782082. Use the Meeting ID: 605 578 2082 or One tap mobile: 1-346-248-7799
The Spearfish City Council regular session meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m., today via Zoom. To join the meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/987691917, or call 1-(312) 626-6799. Use meeting ID: 987 691 917.
The Belle Fourche City Council regular session will be held at 6 p.m., today via Zoom. To join the meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85265401889?pwd=UUdmcGZhK3pVd01jb0tNb3pKY3ZRdz09, or call 1 (312) 626-6799. Use meeting ID: 852 6540 1889.
The Sturgis City Council regular session meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m., today via Zoom. To join the meeting, visit https://zoom.us/j/95189441995?pwd=dDhNMmN2Ym5VNk8xT1NsZUxIbiswdz09, or call 1 (312) 626-6799. Use meeting ID: 951 8944 1995.
