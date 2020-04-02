Noem: ‘We have been able to bend the curve a great deal’

PIERRE –– Gov. Kristi Noem said South Dakota is in a good position dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak during her Wednesday press conference.
“We will get through this,” she said.
Noem touched on the role of government in a crisis situation.
“In this country, and in our state, we have a government that is run by, for, and of the people,” she said. “And the people that have established national and state constitutions that placed specific limits on the role of government in our lives.”
The governor said that those limits prevent government from taking draconian measures much like those the Chinese and some European governments have taken.
“Our constitution ensures the citizen’s right is protected,” Noem said. “I agree with the role that the government has set forth in our state and in our national constitution. My role in respect to public safety is something that I take very seriously.”
“The people themselves are primarily responsible for their safety; they are the ones that are entrusted with expansive freedoms,” she added. “Since the middle of February, I’ve been very clear that people need to take personal responsibility for their health and the wellbeing of their families.”
Noem said residents should be practicing good hygiene, including regular hand washing, stay home when ill, and practice social distancing to lessen the spread of the virus.
“Other than a select few, the work that the people of South Dakota have been doing has been tremendous, and has been incredibly effective,” she said. “We have been able to bend the curve a great deal.”
Keeping hospital capacities at a manageable level and continuing to push the projected peak infection rate date further into the future demonstrate the work being done in the state to bend the curve of infection.
“We have to remember that our objective here is not to stop the spread of this virus in the state of South Dakota,” Noem said. “The science tells us that that is not possible. What we’re trying to do is to slow the spread, we’re trying to flatten the curve, and we’re trying to make sure that our people and that our healthcare system are not overwhelmed.”
Noem said that South Dakotans’ sense of personal responsibility, paired with resiliency, and sparsely populated area put the state in a “great” position to manage the spread of the virus without needing to resort to restrictive measures as have been seen in more populated areas of the country.
“The calls to apply for a one-size-fits-all approach to this problem in South Dakota is herd mentality, it’s not leadership,” she said. “My responsibility is to respect the rights of people and the people who elected me, to manage our state operations in a way that reflects the realities of what we have here on the ground in our state. The facts, the science, and the data will guide our decision making here in South Dakota.”
As of Wednesday afternoon, of the 3,903 COVID-19 tests performed in South Dakota, 129 have been confirmed positive. Of the 129, the state reports 12 hospitalizations, 51 recoveries, and two deaths.
There have been six confirmed cases in Lawrence County and one in Meade County.
For more information about all topics related to the COVID-19 pandemic can be found at covid.sd.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.