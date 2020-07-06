Noem tests negative for COVID following exposure

(AP) — Gov. Kristi Noem tested negative for COVID-19 following her exposure to Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr., at a Republican fundraising event.
Guilfoyle and Trump Jr., who serves as a top surrogate for the president, are isolating themselves, did not attend the fireworks, and have canceled public events, according to Sergio Gor, chief of staff to the Trump campaign’s finance committee.
Noem was in contact with the two at the Rapid City Round-Up Retreat held July 2-3. KELO news reported that Noem tested negative for the virus Friday.
