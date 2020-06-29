Noem suspends teen driving law during COVID-19

PIERRE (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has suspended a teen driving law which was set to take effect this week.
Noem said the legislative bill was suspended because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic and the impact the new law would have on licensing.
The suspension of the law which was to have taken effect July 1 will help relieve the backlog on driver’s license officers across the state, according to the governor.
The bill changes the required length of time to hold a car or motorcycle instruction permit from 180 days to 275 days.
It changes the age for a mandatory restricted minor’s permit from 16 to 18 and it prohibits passengers outside the immediate family or household for the first six months driving on restricted permit and limits a non-family member during the second six-month period to one person.
According to Noem’s executive order, the suspension of the driving law is temporary and “shall continue for the duration of the COVID-19 State of Emergency.”
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.