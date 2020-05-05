Noem: SD budget to take big hit from COVID-19

SIOUX FALLS (AP) — Gov. Kristi Noem said Monday that South Dakota’s budget is expected to take a big hit from the economic shock of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Noem said South Dakota’s general fund revenues for March are down $18.1 million. While not all of that is related to COVID-19, the Republican governor said the brunt of the economic impact would be felt from April revenue. She said those figures would be available at the beginning of June. South Dakota health officials reported 37 new cases of the COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the state’s total to 2,668 cases. But for the third consecutive day, South Dakota reported no new deaths, with the state’s death toll remaining at 21.
Minnehaha County, the state’s most populous county, reported 28 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 2,170. Lincoln County is second in South Dakota, with 163 after recording one new case. Brown County reported six more cases, for a total of 65.
The number of active COVID-19 cases reported in South Dakota grew by six, to 817. Sixty-nine people remained hospitalized. A total of 1,830 patients have recovered.
For most people, COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
