Noem says Sturgis can plan for Rally

PIERRE — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said Thursday she believes it is OK for Sturgis to plan for this year’s 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally even in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“That’s proactive,” Noem said of news that Sturgis city officials still plan to host this year’s Rally.
Sturgis, however, will need to be flexible and consider the latest projections concerning the spread of the coronavirus, she said.
“We do know that Sioux Falls is peaking earlier than we thought even two weeks ago, so to proactively plan for the Rally is fine knowing that we may have to adjust it or address it in the coming days,” Noem said at her daily COVID-19 news conference.
Noem added that projects or modeling of the spread of the coronavirus changes daily.
“Even if we get therapeutics, if we get the ability to stop this virus as far as spreading, we may be in a different situation by the time we get to July,” she said. “And obviously the Rally is held later in August and we will continue to have conversations with the local community.”
This year’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally will be held from Friday, Aug. 7 through Sunday, Aug. 16.
About the Rally ~ Let’s just bring tens of thousands of people from all over the world to co-mingle and share a relatively small area and pass any and all versions of this virus far and wide. Our smaller mountain communities would be absolutely overwhelmed if people began falling ill by the dozens and needed EMS and Hospital Services.
