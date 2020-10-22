Noem reports cash flow from national profile

SIOUX FALLS (AP) — Gov. Kristi Noem reported a relatively large haul of campaign cash this year as she vaulted to prominence in conservative circles nationwide for her hands-off approach to the pandemic.
South Dakota is currently suffering through one of the worst surges in the country, but she has downplayed the severity of the virus and campaigned across the country as a surrogate for President Donald Trump. The Argus Leader reported that Noem has cashed in on her nationwide appearances, with her gubernatorial campaign committee raising more than $850,000 between May 17 and Oct. 14.
That’s a big uptick from the $136,000 she raised from January to May, and more money appears to be headed her way. She attended a private fundraiser in Texas on Monday with recommended contributions ranging from $1,000 to $8,000. On Wednesday, her campaign organized a reception in Pierre with a suggested contribution of $1,000.
Noem’s campaign is also selling T-shirts that say, “Less COVID More Hunting,” borrowing a line she used in a recent Twitter video in which she shot a bird. Her staff has pointed out that she is using the newfound fame to pitch the state’s tourism and business offerings.
Noem reported donors from 41 different states and Washington, D.C., in her latest campaign finance report. About $110,000 of the fundraising came from small gifts that were $100 or less. One of the largest donations was $100,000 from the Republican Governors Association’s RGA Right Direction PAC.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.