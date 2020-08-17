Noem rejects federal unemployment funds

SIOUX FALLS (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has spurned President Donald Trump’s order to extend federal unemployment benefits by $400 a week, saying that the state does not need the program.
Trump last week attempted to bypass Congress in ordering states to extend additional unemployment payments of up to $400 a week to help cushion the economic fallout of the pandemic. Under Trump’s plan, the extra unemployment benefit would require a state to commit to providing $100. It was unclear if Trump had the constitutional authority to extend federal unemployment benefits.
The Republican governor said on Friday that South Dakota does not need the extra unemployment benefits and that nearly 80% of job losses in the state have been recovered.
A total of 14,428 people in South Dakota were receiving unemployment benefits as of Aug. 1. That represents 3.5% of all eligible employees in the state. But new unemployment claims rose during the week ending on Aug. 8, according to the Department of Labor and Regulation, showing that the economic fallout from the coronavirus is still being felt.
Noem has touted how her hands-off approach to regulations to prevent the spread of coronavirus infections has benefitted businesses. She claimed that “many, many businesses are looking to relocate to South Dakota because of the decisions we made during the pandemic.”
