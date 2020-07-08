Noem reimposes some regulations loosened during pandemic

SIOUX FALLS (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has reimposed some regulations that were loosened during the early weeks of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Republican governor signed an executive order Tuesday rescinding previous orders she signed as part of South Dakota’s COVID-19 response. Noem’s new order keeps a state of emergency in place for purposes of federal coronavirus funding, the Argus Leader reported.
Under Noem’s new executive order, South Dakotans whose driver’s licenses, permits and nondriver’s identification cards expired have until Dec. 30 to renew them. Driver’s license stations have reopened, but there is a backlog and limited appointments.
Anyone who was unable to take care of titling and registration of motor vehicles, manufactured homes and boats while county buildings were closed needs to take care of it by Aug. 1, under Noem’s new order.
Noem lifted restrictions on overweight vehicles if they were carrying COVID-19 relief supplies, but weight requirements for roads are now back in place, under her order.
South Dakota’s death toll from COVID-19 increased by one to a total of 98, the South Dakota Department of Health reported Tuesday. The latest death was a Minnehaha County man in his 70s.
Confirmed coronavirus cases in South Dakota increased by 58 to a total of 7,163 on Tuesday, the department said.
