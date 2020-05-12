Noem: Drug will be sent to SD for COVID-19 treatment

PIERRE (AP) — Gov. Kristi Noem said Monday a shipment of an antiviral drug will be sent to the state this week to help treat severe cases of the coronavirus.
Noem said the shipment of remdesivir is intended for South Dakota’s “very worst cases” of COVID-19.
The Food and Drug Administration recently cleared the intravenous medication for emergency use.
South Dakota health officials on Monday reported 97 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, raising the state’s total to 3,614. South Dakota’s death toll remains at 34.
Minnehaha County, home to a Smithfield Foods pork plant in Sioux Falls that was the site of a coronavirus outbreak, is nearing 3,000 cases. The southeastern South Dakota county reported 85 new cases Monday, bringing its total to 2,952, the Argus Leader reported. Lincoln County, with the second-highest total in the state, reported three more cases for a total of 191, according to the state Health Department.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.