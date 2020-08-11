SPEARFISH — Gov. Kristi Noem held an informal meeting with a select group of Spearfish School District officials and parents Monday at Creekside Elementary School in Spearfish. Following the meeting, the Black Hills Pioneer and KNBN were invited to ask questions of the governor after the fact, the hour-long closed-door meeting with parents was private.
Q. “How did the meeting go in there?”
A. “It went really good. It was a mix of school administrators, parents, some business folks and people that are in leadership here in the city … These are helpful because they’re just candid conversations, some of these folks … they’re not the ones that are on TV giving their comments or standing up in meetings and giving feedback, so we really want them to be able to share what some of their concerns are so that we take those into account when we’re making decisions that impact their kids.”
Q. “And what were some of those concerns?”
A. “I think they’re worried about protocols with the school, what the school plans look like and then what kind of guidance we’re giving them as a state, as to sanitation processes, will they be isolated in their classrooms, what in particular happens when a kid gets diagnosed with COVID-19, what will happen to the rest of the students, and then what happens… if they get short on staff, what kind of challenges will that bring as well.”
Q. “How do you feel that our schools state-wide, Department of Education, are looking for late August/early September for schools starting back up?”
A. “I have said that I want our kids to be back in the classroom because we’ve seen that they haven’t had the achievement accomplishments that they could have if they’d been in the building. We’ve only seen about 70% of the reading learning happening that 100% was their potential for what they normally have the ability to do. And then when it comes to math it’s about half of the learning occurred while they were out of the classroom. So we know they’re not learning as much, we know it’s not as effective to do remote learning, and we know it’s incredibly challenging for the families as well that aren’t used to that kind of an instructional method. So if we can give the schools the flexibility to bring them back in ways that work for their buildings, and timeframes; some are alternating days, some are having smaller classrooms, some are doing the child’s whole day in the classroom and not having them mix in the hallways or lunchrooms. They’re all looking at their different facilities and staff and seeing what they can do to address the public health concerns but still make sure that these kiddos are in school.”
Q. “You obviously didn’t require lockdowns when we were first starting to experience (the pandemic), you’ve also been resistant to mandating masks, can you tell me why on the masks, why not mandate that?”
A. “I don’t think that’s my role, to mandate that. And also the science is very mixed on masks. There hasn’t been universal guidance on what types of mask, what type of sanitation filter issues there should be dealt with, the effectiveness of it especially with children, what happens when people are touching their masks, removing their masks all the time, and then the ability for that to actually slow down the spread of the virus especially as it relates to our kids in schools. We know that kids do not pass the virus like they do in other ages in individuals as much.”
(Editor’s note: Although studies have shown that children only transmit the virus at a rate of about 3.5% as the adult rate of transmission, Dr. Shankar Kurra, vice president of medical affairs with Monument Health has sated that there is no scientific evidence that children of any age are physiologically less likely to transmit the virus. Instead, Kurra points to the prevailing theory, which sites more controlled social distancing as the reason for the discrepancy. See Saturday’s Black Hills Pioneer for the full interview with Kurra.)
“It isn’t as prolific and then we also know that they aren’t part of the vulnerable population, that it is typically those that are older over the age of 65 and that have pre-existing health conditions that will get sicker from this virus and that those are the ones that we need to take extra precautions with.”
Q. “When you said that the science isn’t concise about the benefits of masks, the overwhelming majority of science is showing that it does protect not only you on the outside of the mask but then, the mask wearer, there’s more evidence that it’s protecting them. Why not go with the preponderance of evidence?”
A. “Which studies are you referencing?”
Q. “Every physician that we’ve talked to, the CDC, the W.H.O., they’re all saying, ‘wear a mask.’”
A. “Well they’re recommending that but they’re not pointing to studies and the science behind it and that’s what’s challenging. And none of them are saying what kind of mask to wear. A lot of the studies are being done on different types of masks, there’s some that indicate that N95 masks may be effective if you’re switching out the filter every single four hours, that that might be beneficial for certain populations, but yet the reality of people doing that I think is extremely challenging and having access to that kind of a mask with those kind of filters and that supply level. And also, people that are wearing masks are they touching their faces? We know that people are doing that quite a bit more when they’re wearing their masks, they’re not wearing them consistently, that the cloth masks aren’t being laundered, that it is creating some complications and that especially in the younger populations that the science is much more mixed. So I’m not confident enough to say that it is extremely effective, I know that we can point to one or two doctors and others having differences of opinions and getting into arguments over it, but when you look at science and studies, it isn’t clear.”
(Editors note: Both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, (CDC) and the World Health Organization, (W.H.O.) acknowledge that there are varying degrees of efficacy regarding masks dependent on the type of mask and the potential exposure risk to the virus. All recommend wearing a mask. The WHO does not recommend widespread use of non-medical cloth masks among the public for control of COVID-19. However, for areas of widespread transmission, with limited capacity for implementing control measures and especially in settings where physical distancing of at least 1 meter is not possible – such as on public transport, in shops or in other confined or crowded environments – the W.H.O. advises governments to encourage the general public to use non-medical fabric masks.)
Dr. Kurra told the Pioneer: “What we’re doing with the mask is basically preventing your droplets from coming into contact with another person, and it’s the most simple and the most efficient, and most effective, profound way of slowing the spread of the disease.”)
Q. “With the $5.7 million that you said was going to go to remote learning in July, I’m curious if there’s going to be any more funding possibly available to help schools with that challenge.”
A. “There is. I don’t know how prescriptive it will be right now; we’re watching the federal dollars that are being discussed in D.C. They’re talking about another stimulus package that could have a lot of educational dollars in it. We do know that our schools in our state have already received $47 million in help from COVID-19 expenses, and then there may be more allocated from the state level, but we’re waiting to see what that package looks like that could potentially come form the federal government before that happens to make sure that we’re adequately addressing the challenges that are out there. I’ve been extremely focused on getting broadband service to the entire state so that we do have an equal opportunity for every family. And this remote learning is really kind of driving that discussion because we’re seeing that it is challenging for some families to even educate their kids if they don’t have internet access so we’ll do all that we can to capitalize on that. Some of the opportunities that we’re seeing with building out that infrastructure in the state has been incredible because we are able to focus on that right now with some of the resources we’ve gotten.”
Q. “Just to clarify, some type of systematic challenges such as access to internet for students: that has really, would you say, created kind of a push in congress or for our lawmakers to really make sure that this is a priority?”
A. “It’s been a push here at the state level and at the federal level. I’m going to continue my broadband program that I had last year. And then we’re going to utilize the flexibility that we may get from guidance on federal dollars to continue to build out that infrastructure. Here in the Hills it’s challenging to get people internet access because of what the landscape looks like but we also have several area’s that, just because of the ruralness and the remoteness of their location they don’t have service so that’s a great area where we can level the playing field for everybody.”
Q. “I want to further that question. So for Spearfish schools, was that a comment from parents in regards to the lack of internet access or the disparities perhaps between the students that have access?”
A. “That wasn’t a discussion here at Spearfish. It has been in other school districts quite a bit. The one thing that we did talk about that I think is important is I asked the school districts not to set a threshold of positive cases for closing the school down because we’ve heard some of that feedback that schools are looking at plans that, ‘when we have five cases, we’re going to close school again,’ and I think we can’t do that. The inconsistency that creates for our families and for our kids is going to be incredibly challenging and I think the guidance from my Department of Health reflects my belief that – you are going to have positive cases, I’ve said that from the very beginning before this virus even hit our state. What we need to focus on is our ability to take care of people and that doesn’t change when we look at our schools. We will see people that will get positive cases and each school district needs the flexibility to figure out how to change their plan to make sure that they can continue to educate kids and still make sure that they’re addressing the Health concerns.”
Q. “So not setting that threshold, keeping it vague but particular, do you think that that is what caused concern for some parents when looking at these plans? Is it too general or it’s too vague?”
A. “I would say that you have one of the school districts here that’s starting a little bit later than most, and I think your administration and board is looking at other schools that are starting earlier and seeing what their plans look like and evaluating and trying to make the best decisions. I think that they’re doing a great job, that’s wise. It’s wise to look at other plans and get all the information you can and then give the guidance to the families that held up the fort. And then I’ve told everybody in the state to stay flexible. You may find that you set a protocol, then you get a week into school and say, ‘OK, this doesn’t make any sense, it’s not working and we need to change it,’ and that’s just the world that we’re in today and we’re going to have to make sure that we are flexible and adjust so that we can (make) the best decision for our kids.”
Q. “I believe it was Dr. (Lori) Simon herself at RCAS (Rapid City Area Schools) that said, ‘no plan will be perfect and it will always change, this is emergency contingency plans.”
A. “Right, and we’re facilitating conversations with all the school districts so that if one school district implements something and it worked great then they can share that with other school districts and say, ‘we actually did this and it worked out really well, the kids like it, the learning’s been facilitated yet it’s really keeping them isolated enough that we’re not spreading it to every single student in the student body.’”
Q. “What do you find most challenging about being governor right now?”
A. “I would just say making sure everybody has accurate information. Especially dealing with a pandemic and a virus its constantly changing. If you look at what we were told about this virus back in March and April and may, it’s completely different than what we are hearing today and what’s it’s proving out to be. Back then we were making decisions based on modeling, and what we thought, well, now we’ve learned a lot more. And so what we’ve learned about the virus, how it spreads, even CDC has changed it’s guidelines, how many times. And at times I’ve seen CDC change it’s guidelines based on political pressure that’s why I think its important for everyone to continue to read and to learn and to be teachable and then make the best decisions that work for them and for their families. I’ve tried to leave that flexibility here because the experts have given us recommendations that have changed and they could change again and we’re learning more and more about the virus everyday and that’s helping us, but yet that’s probably been the most challenging part is staying up to date on what we think we know to pass on to people that would be helpful.”
