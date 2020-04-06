Noem asks for schools to close for rest of school year

SPEARFISH — At her press briefing Monday, Gov. Kristi Noem asked that South Dakota schools remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.
She asked that schools should continue with the distance learning options they put into place upon her mandate in March following the rise of COVID-19 cases in the state.
“It just doesn’t make sense to bring our kids back into our school buildings this year,” Noem said.
“So officially, the Lead-Deadwood School District will not be coming back for the school year,” Dan Leikvold, superintendent of the Lead-Deadwood School District said in a School Reach announcement.
Schools are expected to continue instructions to students for the remainder of the original school calendars
The South Dakota Board of Regents, already conducting on-line classes for the remainder of the spring semester, announced it would continue remote delivery for all public university instruction through the summer academic term.
“The public universities’ priority is to ensure that instruction continues through the spring and summer semesters. Please refer to university-specific news releases and websites to stay up to date on the status of campus operations,” according to a prepared statement from the Board of Regents.
