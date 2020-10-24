Noem announces $10M in CARES Act housing assistance

PIERRE –– On Thursday, Gov. Kristi Noem announced that $10 million in Coronavirus Relief Funds have been awarded to the South Dakota Housing Development Authority to assist South Dakotans who have been financially impacted by COVID-19 and need help paying their housing expenses.
“South Dakota is in a good spot as we bounce back from COVID-19, but there is still work to be done,” said Noem. “If folks need a lifeline right now, this program can help be that bridge.”
The assistance, funded by the State of South Dakota from the Federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, can provide South Dakotans with up to $1500 a month. Eligible applicants can earn up to 115 % AMI (area median income) but must have a demonstrated financial need and at risk of losing their housing. Assistance can be provided for past due rent, mortgage and/or utilities and may be used for future housing payments, for the time period of March 1 through Dec. 30.
Assistance provided is not a loan and does not have to be paid back. Payment is made directly to the landlord, mortgage servicer or utility provider on the applicant’s behalf. Households that may have current protections in place such as an eviction moratorium, should inquire about this financial assistance.
For more information and to apply, visit sdcareshousingassistance.com.
