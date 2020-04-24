No Arbor Day celebration planned in Spearfish

SPEARFISH — Although COVID-19 has stymied any plans for a public gathering in honor of Spearfish’s 36th year as a Tree City USA, officials are still urging folks to take to the trees.
“I urge all citizens to support efforts to care for our trees and woodlands and to support our city’s community Forestry program,” read a proclamation signed by Boke. “Further, I urge all citizens to plant trees to gladden the hearts and promote the well-being of present and future generations.”
The proclamation declared today as Arbor Day in the city of Spearfish. Although no formal celebration will take place, Tyler Ehnes, Spearfish Parks and Rec director said the city will still meet the requirements to be counted as a Tree City by the Arbor Day Foundation next year.
“With COVID-19, they’ve waived the requirement to actually have an Arbor Day celebration this year so we will not be having one of those.” Ehnes said.
“This is year 36, it’s a big deal and we’ll celebrate even bigger next year.” Boke added.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.