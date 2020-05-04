Ninja participants still learn lessons

SPEARFISH — Spearfish Gymnastics Academy (SGA) Ninja participants learn about confidence, wellness, and overall health.
The facility at 606 29th Street in Spearfish is temporarily closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but class members still absorb those lessons.
“We’re doing a lot of Zoom calls with our kids,” program director Kirk Summers said in describing the adaption to the current situation. “I see the kids every day. They’re smiling, and they make me smile.”
Summers shows the students the new obstacles that are being created. Sessions center on calisthenics and other activities they may do at home.
He said free trial classes will be offered when the facility reopens this summer. Individuals may visit the website to schedule a class.
Tentative plans call for a total reopening on June 1, depending on guidelines, Summers said.
Five classes for participants from 3 years to adult are offered. Class designations are Mini Ninjas (ages 3-5), Ninjas in Training (5-7), Master Ninjas (8-18), Warrior Ninjas (11-14), and Adult Ninjas (15-and-up).
Class sizes are limited to six because of the concept’s popularity, according to Summers. He said that lends itself to having a lot of one-on-one coaching and helping.
Sessions run Monday through Friday, with a class lasting 90 minutes. That includes 45 minutes on the obstacles and 45 minutes to learn jumps, flips, and other related things.
This program is in its third year in Spearfish. It started with a couple of balancing stations and has grown to more than 34 obstacles that may be changed out.
“It is exactly what you would see on America Ninja Warrior,” Summers said in describing the program. “We have a lot of obstacles taken directly from that.”
Offerings are familiar to those who watch the program. They include:
• The quintuple step, which requires jumping from one step to another and go across water;
• The rolling log, where participants must stay on the log; and
• The warped wall, featuring walls of 8- and 14-foot heights.
This type of activity has enjoyed a lot of growth in the area, and Summers explained why.
“It’s a sport that anyone can do, and you can do it forever as long as you’re strong and want to improve,” he said.
“You’re never really competing against anybody. You’re really competing against yourself.”
Another reason Summers cited for that growth is the addition of ninja competitions for junior-age individuals. They race against one another just like adults do on the television program.
Summers said participants are able to push themselves and believe they can surpass their capabilities.
“We really want the kids to come in and get something where they can do a lot of it and work their whole body,” he said.
Summers has watched American Ninja Warrior for a long time, starting when the program was known by a different name in Japan.
“I love the fact that there’s no competing against other people. You’re just kind of competing against yourself to see how far you can go,” he said.
Summers uses his past experience to teach beginners that it doesn’t really matter where they start.
“When I first started, I couldn’t even do a full pull-up,” he recalled. “Now, it’s gotten to the point where I can do a bunch.”
Summers said a person will never complete an obstacle easily on the first try. “You get a new look on how things are when you see how hard it is, and how hard you have to train to do certain things,” he added.
A ninja team program started up this year. Members have competed in Denver (Colo.) and Sturgis and Colorado thus far.
Participants go through a seven- to 15-obstacle course in as little time as possible. Scoring is based on how many are completed.
Alex Albrecht finished fourth in his age group in Denver.
Colten Storm placed first in his age group at Sturgis. Heidi Hansen earned runner-up honors in her age group, with Mya Glines third and Megan Christians fourth.
The club also runs monthly in-house competitions for team members and recreational ninjas.
Visit the Spearfish Gymnastics Academy website page for more information.
