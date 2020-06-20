SPEARFISH — New standards set forth by the state of South Dakota are requiring the Spearfish Advanced Wastewater Treatment Plant to increase it’s testing procedures; a process that will enhance the quality of it’s output, but will come at a price.
“They’re very specific about contaminant levels, how efficient we must be, and over the years, they’re asking for cleaner and cleaner water. Which is the way it should be,” said Bob Everidge, plant superintendent.
During the June 1 city council meeting, Everidge told city officials that the new state standards will require the plant to test monthly for more particulate material as it passes through the treatment system and is deposited back into the city’s water stream.
“We will be testing monthly for the following metals with very stringent limits; cadmium, lead, mercury, silver, and broad WAD (weak acid dissociable) cyanide,” he said.
Additionally, in order to remain current with their surface water discharge permit with the state, the plant will need to switch from an acute toxicity testing system, to a chronic toxicity testing system. Everidge told the council all the increased testing will end up costing the city a total of between $5,000 and $10,000 more in 2021.
“We’re not set up for this sort of testing in our compliance laboratory and it would cost us a lot more to do so,” Everidge said.
The state required toxicity tests have to be sent to an off-site monitoring station, which tests the effect of the plant’s out-going water on two particular species of aquatic life – Ceriodaphnia dubia, which is a type of water flee; and Pimephales promelas, which is a type of fathead minnow.
“They look for mortality of the species, they also check growth rates … and how they thrive. It’s very extensive,” Everidge explained.
The plant is currently working to improve it’s on-site testing and monitoring system in preparation for the new compliance standard, Everidge explained that they need time to make sure they have the capability to test for the needed constituents, or risk being in violation of the new permit when it takes affect in 2021.
“Without a monitoring period and a schedule of compliance, we could be in violation right off the bat,” Everidge said. “We don’t want that.”
