New group seeks to keep community strong and united

SPEARFISH — A newly- formed group in Spearfish called Spearfish Strong Community United is heeding the call for the growing needs of the community.
“Our main mission and focus going forward is just to make sure that we continue to provide and fill individual family needs (and) elderly needs as they arise,” said Becky Helmberger, district manager for National Mutual Benefit.
Helmberger said that once news of school closures hit the community, a number of civic-minded residents took action and began collecting funds and food for people who may be in need due to the impact of COVID-19 on the community. Response to the call was so strong, the group quickly realized the need for professional financial advice; Helmberger said that’s when National Mutual Benefit came into the picture and Spearfish Strong Community United was born.
“With my end of it, (I helped to create) an account that funds could run through … so that people that contributed would have a tax deductible donation,” she said.
Helmberger said that National Mutual Benefit is structured to help organize community efforts through providing financial structure through their 501(c) 8 status, and through their volunteer driven outreach program.
The first phase of the effort was to raise money and awareness through a publicity stunt called “Rick on the Roof” in which Rick Radliff, a founding member of the group, camped out on the roof of Heisler’s Hardware with the goal of staying put until the group raised $15,000. After three and a half days on the roof, Helmberger said Spearfish Strong had raised $17,200.
“We’re roughly guessing that we should be able to get those funds that we earned to last us two or three months,” she said.
Helmberger said the group has partnered with Lueders Food Center in Spearfish and Timmons Market in Rapid City to order food directly from them to stock its shelves. She said they’ve also coordinated efforts with the Spearfish Community Food pantry to minimize any overlap. The food distribution follows the same structure as the pantry; based on family size, but unlike the pantry, people can visit Spearfish Strong every week.
“So now we’ve got two sources for the community to reach out to,” she said.
Spearfish Strong is open from 2-5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and is located at 540 Heritage Dr. in Spearfish.
For donation information or to arrange special pick-up and delivery options call (605) 221-8040, or visit Spearfish Strong Community United on Facebook.
