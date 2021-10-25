New fees as COVID testing continues to be necessary

NORTHERN HILLS — Some people wanting to get tested for COVID-19 have been surprised when the clinic tells them there will be a charge for the test.
So why is it that some people will see that charge and others will not?
New requirements applied by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) are now distinguishing COVID-19 testing between covered and non-covered services.
“Non-covered, asymptomatic services include travel, return to work and return to school,” explained Emily Leech, director of Laboratory Services at Monument Health.
Leech said that anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 is still eligible to receive testing for the virus at no charge what so ever to them; and in some cases where the patient is not experiencing symptoms, those charges will be covered as well.
“There are asymptomatic covered services such as required for surgery, if you are pregnant, if you are travelling for a medical appointment and it’s required,” she said. “Any symptomatic and covered asymptomatic testing will be billed to your insurance, and then because of the Coronavirus Aid, relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act that’s in place right now, it’s mandated that there’s no patient billing for covered services. … Insurance pays the bill and whatever they don’t cover gets written off.”
For those who are truly uninsured but need to receive covered testing, Leech said there is a protocol within the CARES Act for hospitals to submit for reimbursement.
The non-covered asymptomatic services are required to be pre-paid before the test is administered. There is a $50 collection fee and a $175 processing fee, bringing the total cost to each patient to $225.
Leech said the CMS changed the requirements for what was to be considered covered and non-covered testing in January, but because Monument Health had established a surplus of tests, charges didn’t start to be applied for the non-covered tests until earlier this month.
“At the beginning of the pandemic laboratories couldn’t get enough testing because everybody was on allocations, so as testing became available … we made sure we had enough to meet that demand and we knew some of our testing would expire over the summer months so we wanted to be able to offer no-charge testing.”
As science has begun to catch up with the COVID-19 virus, different tests have been developed to help track its spread.
“There are Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests which are a molecular test, and then there are antigen tests which are similar to over-the-counter tests, similar to a pregnancy test where it’s just going to give you a quick, ‘yes/no’,” Leech said.
Monument health only administers the PCR test, as they have proven to be a more effective and accurate method of determining if COVID-19 antigens are present in the patient’s body. Although Leech said they do use the rapid antigen tests in some of their extended care facilities for weekly screenings.
Trained nurses collect samples using a method called nasopharyngeal collection which extracts material from the upper nasal cavity. The rapid antigen tests only require a swabbing of the inner nostril.
“A lot of variation in test results can happen based on the collection you’re doing as well,” Leech said.
When the pandemic first struck, a lot of the COVID testing being done by Monument Health had to be set to Mayo Clinic facilities outside of the state. Since, Monument Health has been able to expand its testing facilities into each of the communities it serves, which means the processing time has been dramatically cut. Samples are collected and sent in batches to the various processing facilities, with the most volume of testing being sent through the high throughput analyzer located at the Rapid City Monument Hospital. However, in some cases, those tests can be resulted at a facility closer to the collection point, which cuts the processing time even further.
“The majority of that testing is getting collected in that drive through and then is getting sent to Rapid City where it gets set up to be ran on the platform,” Leech said. “We’re advertising 24 to 48 hours, but usually we’re under 24 hours in our turnaround time.”
Leech said testing numbers have dramatically spiked throughout the summer.
“It was like 195% (increase) from July to August testing and then in September we did just around 14,000 PCR tests throughout Monument Health, which is significant,” she said. “You go from Sturgis Rally, to Central State’s Fair, to schools opening, I think that has all impacted us.”
Of the tests being monitored by Monument Health, Leech said there is a 20% positivity rate.
“We want to be at 5% and that means that we’re out of community spread,” she explained.
The vaccination rate in South Dakota is holding at around 57.3%, which Leech said is still way off the mark to stop the virus from having a viable population to spread and mutate within.
“We need to really be at 80% vaccination rate for anyone who is (12) or older who qualifies for the vaccine,” she said. “We are seeing reinfections (among the unvaccinated) because of the Delta variant, which is just highly transmissible.”
Leech said there are still some breakthrough cases being reported in vaccinated individuals, but that number in minimal and in all of those cases severe sickness and hospitalization do not occur.
“Ninety percent of the population who is getting COVID (are) unvaccinated at this time,” she said. “If you are symptomatic, please come in and get tested to keep everyone safe and I think everyone at Monument Health would say, ‘get your vaccine.’”
