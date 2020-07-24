New daycare options coming to Spearfish Rec Center

SPEARFISH — When schools and city facilities closed their doors due to COVID-19, Spearfish officials found both a need and a solution.
“We thought, ‘hey, we’ve got the staff, the rec center’s closed why don’t we open a daycare for city employees,” explained Tyler Ehnes, Spearfish Parks and Rec director.
Ehnes said the city contacted the South Dakota Department of Social Services, to review the facility for temporary daycare use and after getting the green light the Spearfish Rec Center was opened for daycare.
“Basically anybody that was considered essential personnel in our community, we tried to open it up so they had a place to take their children so they could go to work and take care of the things that they needed to during COVID,” he said.
The temporary solution was meant to last only until May, but the city had uncovered an unexpected service it might be able to provide for its citizens.
“We got direction from council saying, ’hey, we’ve got good feedback on this, we’d like you guys to keep doing this through the summer and possibly look at doing this permanently,’” Ehnes said.
The council directed Ehnes and the rec center staff to find out if the private daycare industry in town would be helped or hindered by the city offering to house a daycare facility. Ehnes reached out to several daycares in town and explained that the last thing the city wanted was to compete with private industry.
“They actually kind of laughed at us and said, …‘you can’t take enough kids to compete with us,’” he said.
What Ehnes discovered was that there is an immense need throughout the community for childcare, but as space is limited, most facilities are unable to accommodate as many children as they’d like.
“Some of the parents that wrote letters of recommendations said that they were on five different wait lists for over a year and a half before they were able to find a spot,” Ehnes said. “There are people that turn jobs down … because they can’t find childcare for their children.”
The decision was made to explore the option of making a daycare center housed in the Spearfish Rec Center a permanent fixture.
“Not only does the (daycare) provider have to be licensed through the sate, but the facility has to as well,” Ehnes explained.
The rec center is in the process of becoming a licensed daycare facility, and in the meantime has selected a proposal from Kids Point Daycare & Preschool to be the service provider.
“They’ll be hiring the staff, doing the training, running the curriculum, collecting the fees, all that stuff,” Ehnes said. “They’re simply using our facility as a place to house the daycare. … We as the city, and our staff will not be providing the daycare.”
Ehnes said Kids Point, which is currently housed at North Point Christian Church was selected in part because of its track record of being able to work and coordinate with another facility, as well as it’s curriculum.
“They’re not just a daycare or a childcare facility, they incorporate education into it as well,” he said. “They don’t just come in (and) watch (the kids), they literally have an academic type program.”
Ehnes said the new daycare program should have a minimal impact on the everyday operations of the rec center.
“It’s a rec center first and foremost and we want the daycare to fit in there,” he said.
Most of Kids Point’s activities will be allocated to the hourly care room, which is already set up for child care, and the party room, which sits mostly unused during the week.
“Each one of those rooms has its own exit door so they can come right to the room itself and drop their kids off and pick them up,” Ehnes said.
Although the hourly care room will be commandeered by Kids Point, Ehnes said regular patrons of the rec center will still be able to use the room as a childcare center without having to register with Kids Point.
“The hourly care portion of the rec center is a huge reason why a lot of people come to the rec center. They’re able to bring their kids, drop them off for an hour or two while they work out or play basketball or use the walking track,” he said.
“We’re going to request a certain number of spots that are available for the hourly care patrons to use so that will not affect that service at all.”
Ehnes said he and the rec center staff are still negotiating a contract with Kids Point, which will be brought before council for final approval before any arrangements are made, but he hopes to have the facility up and running in time for school to start this fall.
“I always say that we’re a community center, not a rec center so were here for the community,” he said. “Things are changing rapidly so maybe this is just a different aspect of being a community service.”
