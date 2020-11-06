New COVID directives at Spearfish Rec Center

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Recreation and Aquatic Center has adopted the following new COVID-19 policies in response to an increase in cases in the area.
The Rec Center will require children attending after-school time and activities to wear masks
Starting Monday, the rec center will limit after school kids to groups of 10 children per group.
Staff will monitor group size and will start a badge system for the following areas of the facility: Gym 1, Gym 2, Gym 3, Gym 4, Lobby, and Old Cardio Area. Additional spaces will be created and monitored as demand increases.
The rec center reminds users to wash their hands frequently while utilizing the facility and to observe social distancing wherever possible.
The city and rec center Staff will continue to monitor COVID-19 cases and make decisions accordingly. City officials thank the community for their continued support and patience during this time.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.