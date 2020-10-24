New COVID cases top 1,100 in SD

PIERRE — New COVID-19 cases in South Dakota topped 1,100 for the first time Friday.
The state Department of Health reported 1,185 new cases and nine new deaths.
Of the new cases, 1,132 were confirmed and 53 designated as probable.
There are 9,862 active cases. The number of active cases is skyrocketing in the state. On Monday, 8,388 active cases were reported.
In Lawrence County, 26 new cases were reported Friday for a total of 772.
In Butte County, 13 new cases were reported Friday for a total of 274.
In Meade County, 26 new cases were reported Friday for a total of 854.
According to the health department, hospital bed availability in the Black Hills region, which consists of the majority of West River, is at 31%.
There are 68 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the Monument Health network.
At Black Hills State University, 40 students and two staff members have active infections. There at 129 students and staff in quarantine or in isolation.
