New approach to summer courses at BHSU offers more options

SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University is expanding its course offerings this summer to help students, both incoming and current, and those looking to make a career change or advancement to have the most productive summer ever. More than 100 courses are available this summer from BHSU.
All BHSU courses are offered online this summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic. BHSU is offering three class sessions throughout the summer starting May 11, May 26, and June 22. There are options for four, six, eight, and 10-week courses. Contact Admissions@BHSU.edu to get started.
View a full listing of courses at www.BHSU.edu/summer
“The pandemic has changed many individual’s and families’ schedules this summer. It’s a good time to get a jumpstart on college, stay on track toward your degree, or take that class you’ve always wanted to take,” said Corinne Hansen, director of University & Community Relations.
Business courses such as production/operations management and business finance would be good summer course choices for professionals looking for continuing education.
“If your job situation has changed due to the pandemic, with time off, furloughs, or remote work, let’s talk through other career options and pathways you can find with a degree from BHSU. We offer associates, bachelor’s, and master’s degrees in a variety of fields,” says Crawford. “Or maybe taking a class or two will give you a jumpstart on a new skill or advancement in your field.”
Need a mental break from COVID-19 coverage? Take a one-month course in art appreciation or Drawing through BHSU. Music appreciation is also offered online this summer.
Dr. Courtney Huse Wika, a former Distinguished Faculty award winner and associate professor of English, will teach women in literature June 22-July 17.
“This class will provide a four-week sampling of the rich body of women’s writing from the 19th century to the present. Get ready for women’s art from Charlotte Perkins Gilman’s ‘The Yellow Wallpaper’ to contemporary texts like Beyonce’s ‘Lemonade’,” says Huse Wika.
Perhaps the COVID-19 pandemic has sparked your interest in the human immune system. BHSU is offering the immunology course online from May 26-July 17.
The university is also encouraging those who will be high school juniors or seniors in the fall, and those planning to attend college, to take courses that will transfer to the college of their choice.
“We are offering many general education courses online this summer such as composition and American government. Taking these classes now can give you a jumpstart on college and help you earn your degree in less time,” says Hansen.
“Summer financial aid may be available to you, as well. Contact the BHSU Financial Aid Office at bhsufinancial@BHSU.edu to find out what aid you might be eligible to receive,” she says.
