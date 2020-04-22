SPEARFISH — National Mutual Benefit (NMB), a member-owned life insurance company based in Madison, Wis., launched a $100,000 community give-back program on April 21 called “NMB Cares”. This program was designed to help the communities where its three agencies are located during the coronavirus pandemic. National Mutual Benefit has an agency located in Spearfish, and approximately one third of the $100,000 will come to the Spearfish area.
“During these difficult times, it is important for us to make sure we step back and help those in need. National Mutual Benefit has a rich history of helping our members and communities in time of need and we wanted to do our part to support our communities, said Dan Shinnick, president and CEO of National Mutual Benefit.
NMB Cares is made up of several initiatives that are designed to make an impact in National Mutual Benefit’s communities. For its Hunger Stops Here initiative, NMB has donated $20,000 to Spearfish Community Pantry, Inc, which is a non-profit, 100% volunteer pantry that serves 250 families in the Spearfish and St. Onge communities each month. With the recent COVID-19 pandemic, Spearfish Community Pantry, Inc. anticipates their pantry will see a 30% increase in demand for the foreseeable future.
“We look at our pantry operation as a spiritual ministry and what a blessing it was to receive a call and find out that National Mutual Benefit had a donation for our food pantry. What perfect timing to receive a financial boost during these critical times when families are unemployed and struggling to make ends meet. These newly donated funds will assure the Spearfish Community Pantry will meet our obligation of providing a continuous food source to those in need,” expressed George Vansco, Spearfish Food Pantry board president.
Another NMB Cares initiative is Feed Our Heroes, which provides free meals to first responders, such as healthcare workers, police officers and firefighters, and their families. National Mutual Benefit has partnered with the local restaurant REDwater Kitchen to provide these free meals. First responders can simply call the restaurant to order a “Hero Box” meal to feed one to six people and show their employment ID when they pick-up their meals. The owner of Heisler’s Hardware, Pam Heisler, will also be providing a delivery service for front line workers who are on shift and may not be able to leave their office.
“We want to provide easy and healthy meals for first responders and their families. They are busy keeping us all safe, and this is a way to thank them and make their lives a little bit easier right now,” explained Becky Helmberger, agency manager of National Mutual Benefit’s Dakotas Agency located in Spearfish.
National Mutual Benefit has provided more than $6,500 to support this program, and free meals will be available to first responders in the area until the funds run out. Community members can support this program and thank local heroes by visiting nmblife.org/feed-our-heroes and donating money to sponsor a meal for a hero.
In addition to Hunger Stops Here and Feed the Heroes initiatives, National Mutual Benefit has mobilized their entire membership of 30,000+ through Members Take Action. Members can apply for up to $200 to support their own efforts to help their communities during the Coronavirus pandemic, which range from sewing and donating masks to assembling care packages to help families in their area.
Lastly, National Mutual Benefit established a thank you program, which allows members, employees and community members to order free thank you cards to send to the people in their communities who are on the front lines of this crisis, from grocery store workers to ER nurses.
To learn more about the NMB Cares program and find out how you can get involved or make a donation to support, visit www.nmblife.org/nmb-cares.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.