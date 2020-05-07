More than 300 graduates to be honored during BHSU virtual commencement

SPEARFISH — More than 300 graduates will be recognized during the 179th Black Hills State University Commencement Ceremony, which will be held virtually at 4 p.m. Friday. Rep. Dusty Johnson will deliver the commencement address.
The public is invited to join and celebrate the students’ achievements live via the BHSU Facebook (www.facebook.com/BlackHillsState) and BHSU YouTube (www.YouTube.com/BlackHillsState) webpages.
Degrees to be awarded include 27 master’s degrees, 282 bachelor’s degrees, and 20 associate’s degrees.
The virtual ceremony will include aspects of a normal commencement ceremony including a commencement processional, the National Anthem, and the Charge to the Graduates. John W. Bastian, president of the South Dakota Board of Regents will provide greetings and Steve Meeker, vice president for University Advancement at BHSU, will welcome graduates to the BHSU Alumni Association.
BHSU encourages attendees to share their commencement story on social media with the hashtag #BHSU2020 in Twitter, Facebook
and Instagram posts.
Visit www.BHSU.edu/Class2020 for details about the ceremony.
