More COVID-19 doses headed to South Dakota

PIERRE — South Dakota will see a 5.4% increase in the number of COVID-19 doses it gets from the federal government in the coming week. And that doesn’t even include the 2,600 doses that 13 retail pharmacies in the state will get to administer to its customers.
As of Wednesday, the South Dakota Department of Health estimated that 13% — or 89,050 South Dakotans — have received the COVID-19 vaccination. Of those individuals, 40,491 have completed their two-dose series of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines.
In the coming week, South Dakota will get 13,500 doses of COVID-19 vaccine. The other 2,600 doses do not count against South Dakota’s total, instead, they come from the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program allocation.
That program is scheduled to begin on Thursday in the state with 13 initial retail pharmacy locations activated. The doses are relatively limited at a total of 2,600 doses shared by all 13 locations.
“We’re really pleased to have more partners out there and more vaccines available,” said South Dakota Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon.
Those retail pharmacies participating include Walmart pharmacies in Brookings, Huron, Mitchell and Vermillion, Hy-Vee pharmacies in Sioux Falls and Watertown, Lewis Drug pharmacies in Sioux Falls and Medicine Shoppe/LeaderNet/Cardinal Pharmacies in Pierre, Hartford and Huron.
“This is just the initial allocation and initial activation of this program, and so we expect more locations will come online as supplies allow,” Malsam-Rysdon said.
“Ninety percent of the country lives within 10 miles of a Walmart. We’re at the heart of many rural and underserved communities, and we are committed to providing access to vaccines as groups become eligible,” Dr. Cheryl Pegus, executive vice president, Health & Wellness, said. “Vaccinations to achieve widespread immunity are important for re-opening across the country. We’re proud to work together with the federal government, states, communities, customers and associates to reach that goal.”
Pharmacy retailers will be required to follow the same guidelines for eligibility as the state of South Dakota. That means they can only give vaccinations to individuals within the identified priority group which the state is currently serving.
The state is currently in Phase 1D which includes people aged 65 years or older. But because of limited supply of the vaccine, the state began only allowing those 80 and older to get the vaccine. But beginning Monday, the age for vaccinating those in Group 1D will be lowered to those who are 70 and older.
Malsam-Rysdon said the age will continue to be lowered in five-year increments as allocation allows.
Others who are being served include high-risk patients – those on dialysis, post-transplant, or who have active cancer. Also being served as high-risk residents in congregate settings such as residents in licensed independent living facilities, and residents of licensed group homes.
Next in Phase 1D are persons with two or more underlying medical conditions, teachers and other school/college staff, and funeral service workers.
The category has a total of about 255,000 people.
Vaccine for all South Dakotans isn’t expected until May.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.