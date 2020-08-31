Monument Health warns of surge in virus cases

RAPID CITY — Monument Health leaders have told physicians and caregivers to prepare for a surge in coronavirus cases in the coming weeks.
The warning came from system-wide email after a total of 60 physicians and caregivers tested positive for COVID-19 in August, including 44 in the past week.
Another 167 caregivers are being monitored following COVID-19 exposures either at work or in the community, the email said.
Brad Archer, chief medical officer, said in the email that the staff should be “extra diligent to protect your personal health.”
“Based on these increases, we must be prepared for a surge in cases in the coming week,” Archer wrote in an email to Monument Health staff. “We have the facilities to serve our communities; our challenge will be staffing based on the increase in physician or caregiver exposures or COVID-19 positives. I’m asking each of you to be extra diligent to protect your personal health.”
He encouraged staff members to:
• Follow personal protective equipment guidelines.
• Limit exposures outside of work.
• Continue to monitor their symptoms and, “absolutely STAY HOME if you do not feel well.”
“As we see community positive cases increase, we see our internal positive cases among physicians and caregivers mirror this trend. We currently have 44 team members out with COVID-19 positive test results,” said Robin Zebroski, vp of Strategic Marketing and Communications. “It’s important to note that this represents less than 1% of our workforce. This is not a critical situation at this time; however, we’re doing all that we can to protect the health of our teams so that we can care for our communities through the expected surge in hospitalizations in the weeks to come.”
Currently, Monument Health has 24 COVID-19 positive patients hospitalized. The doubling rate in West River is 30 days. The rate of doubling is increasing.
The Rapid City-based health care system serves 20 communities in western South Dakota and eastern Wyoming. The company’s website said it has more than 4,500 physicians and caregivers at five hospitals, eight specialty and surgical centers and more than 40 medical clinics and health care service centers.
