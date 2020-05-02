Monument Health updates COVID-19 testing criteria

RAPID CITY — Following updated recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Monument Health has expanded its list of questions to patients who call the nurse triage line to obtain a COVID-19 test.
The general testing recommendation is to perform a diagnostic test if the patient presents the following signs and symptoms of COVID-19:
Cough shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
Or at least two of these symptoms:
Fever, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, or new loss of taste or smell.
According to the CDC, people with COVID-19 have reported a wide variety of symptoms, ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus.
Monument Health began processing its own COVID-19 test samples at its Rapid City laboratory on April 10 and will continue to do this with the updated testing recommendations.
For suspected COVID-19 cases involving patients who are not hospitalized, samples will continue to be sent to Mayo Clinic for processing. The turnaround time for Mayo Clinic results is generally 36 hours. If you believe you have COVID-19 but are not hospitalized, call Monument Health’s Nurse Triage Line at (605) 755-1350 to determine if testing is necessary.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.