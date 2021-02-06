Monument Health to open large-scale vaccine center

SPEARFISH — In an effort unseen in the history of the healthcare network, Monument Health has coordinated with the city of Spearfish to set up a large-scale vaccination distribution center to help expedite the fight against COVID-19.
“We’ve never done anything like this before. We’ve never had the need,” said Carrie Donovan, the local emergency preparedness leader with Monument Health.
The vaccine center is being set up at the old Black Hills Christian Academy building located at 611 Dahl Rd. in Spearfish.
“At maximum capacity we could probably do 2,000 people a week through this location if doses were available,” Donovan said.
Currently, Monument Health is receiving around 3,000 doses of vaccine a week to distribute throughout all of Western South Dakota, and with approximately 72,000 citizens in the current 1D category of eligible receivers, Donovan said the vaccine center probably won’t be that busy, but she wants to be ready if more doses become available.
“We’re going to be on group D for up to 12 weeks unless allocation of doses increases. So people are going to have to be a little patient,” she said. “We didn’t want the barrier to be, ‘we don’t have the place to do that much.’”
The center will be staffed by Monument Health employees, as well as temporary specialists hired to help out during the pandemic.
“A lot of them are nurses from part-time and other organizations, or retired and we’re hiring them in to help just with vaccine for this time,” Donovan said. “We’ll have four vaccine stations set up with the option to have a fifth.”
Donovan said the logistics of scheduling vaccination appointments was the impetus for the center, because of the stringent expiration times of the vaccines; appointments must be made and kept strictly. That being said, Donovan explained that there are still options people have when setting up an appointment. Folks can choose to receive their vaccine at any of the Monument Health clinics offering them throughout the Black Hills, but the new center will be the exclusive vaccination point in Spearfish. And as more and more different types of vaccines become available they can choose which brand they get, although it may require longer wait times.
“It’s hard based on the allocation because we don’t know what we’re going to get until the week before,” she said. “If they really want a specific kind they may have to wait.”
Due to scheduling constrictions, Donovan said they can not accept walk-ins, or direct calls to make appointments. To schedule an appointment, or to get on a callback list when your eligibility group is available, call the Monument Health COVID-19 nurse triage line at (605) 755-1350, or visit www.vaccineregister.monument.health.
The vaccine has been distributed throughout the Northern Hills since December, when the first dose was given to Dr. Lee Bailey in Spearfish. Donovan said in that time there have been no serious adverse reactions.
“There are the mild side effects from any vaccine. It does make your arm sore … and we’ve had some people that feel kind if icky afterwards, tired, headache. That stuff is all expected with the vaccine,” she said. “The good part is when you sort of feel some of those effects it kind of means the vaccine’s working.”
