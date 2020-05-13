Monument Health readies for tourist season

SPEARFISH — With businesses open and tourists beginning their annual flow into the Black Hills, Monument Health is preparing to open its doors to a more “Back to Normal” way of operating.
“We have very carefully put our staffing in place to be prepared in the event that we have surges,” said Thomas Worsley, president of the Spearfish Hospital and Hills Market for Monument Health.
Worsley said in the time since many businesses across the Black Hills were restricted, or in some cases shut down, Monument Health has been implementing its own protocols in order to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and prepare for things to reopen.
“We’ve had our masking precautions in place. We’ve had our visitor restrictions in place,” he said. “We saw our community responding well to social distancing. We saw businesses that had restricted what they were offer in terms of their interaction and their interface with the community.”
Worsley said it’s hard to determine how much of an effect the closures had on the community impact of the virus, but it most certainly helped the healthcare system bide its time and prepare for what other parts of the country are experiencing.
“When you dodge a bullet, it’s hard to know which precaution was effective,” he explained. “We definitely felt like we were prepared to resume some of our activities and still be in a position to care for patients should a bit of a surge happen.”
One of the steps taken by Monument Health to mitigate spread of the virus was to cease elective surgeries at its facilities.
“Elective surgery is not always a binary type of consideration,” Worsley said.
Worsley explained that a procedure that might be considered elective for one patient, may be a more urgent need for another based on factors such as pain or whether the likelihood of a favorable outcome would be diminished by waiting.
“During this period of time we’ve maintained lists and (been in) contact with our patients that, as soon as we felt like the environment was safe for them to come back and receive that care, that we would bring them back,” he said.
Worsley said he feels that Monument Health is in a secure position to start offering some of those procedures to its patients again.
“We’re not necessarily just flipping the switch. We’re doing it very carefully,” he said.
One of the ways Monument Health is monitoring its progress is by allowing limited visitor access to patients.
“Right now our restrictions are; if you are an admitted patient in the hospital, you are allowed one visitor,” Worsley said.
Worsley said the limited access is just the first step in allowing family and friends to visit their loved ones, while still maintaining caution about potential for infection.
“What we’re trying to do is really limit the amount of traffic that we have in the hospital,” he said.
For the moment, Lawrence County’s COVID case numbers are showing a promising pattern of zero. The last patient who was hospitalized in Lawrence County because of COVID-19 was in Mark But as the Black Hills start to see more and more out of town visitors, city and state officials continue to warn that our communities will likely start to see a rise in COVID cases.
Although positive cases are reported to the state health department based on the county of residence of the patient, Worsley said even if a case were to be found here in Lawrence County from a tourist or part time resident, that information is tracked along with the test results. Worsley explained that any trends or patterns regarding where cases are coming from are reported to the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH). So for example if a cluster were at a campground, or from a particular part of the country, that information would be reported to the state to then be disseminated to the public.
In the past, patients had to meet a stringent set Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines before they could receive a test due to the scarcity of the test kits. With the DOH estimating enough test kits in the state to serve 3,000 people a day for an indefinite period; Worsley said most of those restrictions have been lifted.
“Anyone who has symptoms, or has a known exposure, they are able to be tested,” he said.
Although tests are available to a wider range of people showing symptoms of COVID-19, Worsley said Monument Health is still limited by the availability of facilities that are able to process the test kits, so in house testing is restricted to in-patient tests.
“We don’t have the capability to do all the … non-inpatient tests in house so that’s a bit of a constraint that we have,” he said.
All other tests need to be sent to outside lab partners for processing.
“I would say a very safe estimate is three to four days in terms of when we’re getting those tests back,” Worsley said.
Now that more testing will be taking place and more travellers will be eating, shopping, and staying in our community, it’s likely that we will start to see an uptick in positive COVID cases in the Black Hills, but as Worsley said to the Spearfish City Council when he addressed them on April 23.
“(Monument Health) will continue to be prepared in the event a surge comes down the road … Regardless of what happens, we’ll be ready.”
