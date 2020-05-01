Monument Health PPE supplies on the rise

NORTHERN HILLS — With many communities discussing loosened restrictions to businesses and what that will mean for the potential spread of COVID-19, many eyes are looking towards Monument Health for some idea of how prepared we all are for a healthcare surge in the Northern Hills.
Brad Haupt, vice president of supply chain for Monument Health said as far as personal protective equipment (PPE) goes, the healthcare network is seeing an upswing supplies.
“In that category, we’re really talking about, from head to toe of a care giver,” he said. “The main things are really a face shield, a mask, a gown, and gloves.”
As the COVID-19 pandemic began to pick up momentum throughout the country, Haupt said many healthcare facilities started to see dwindling supplies for employees.
“A lot of those supplies were actually manufactured in … Far Eastern countries,” he explained. “In fact Wuhan, China, where COVID started, was a major manufacturing hub for most of the world’s personal protective equipment.”
Haupt said that the supply and demand chain of a medical facility is similar to that of any other business.
“When you go to a store and you buy something, that triggers information travelling back to a manufacturing factory somewhere in the world … to make more,” he said.
With the rapidity of the spread of the virus, many healthcare providers made the decision to postpone elective and preventative procedures in an effort to retain medical supplies that would be needed in emergency situations and in preparation for COVID-19 to spread further locally.
“Following CDC guidelines, we reacted in the same manor that most other health care systems did, and stopped doing the things that could be stopped,” Haupt said.
That decrease in supply usage slowed the transmission of information to global manufacturers, which in turn, actually decreased production. Haupt said those numbers are starting to rise, but could fluxuate some in the next six months or so before they normalize.
“The whole global supply chain is really dynamic right now compared to what I’ve had in my 30-year career in healthcare, pharmaceutical, and supply chain,” he said.
Many industries in the U.S. utilize a group purchasing organization (GPO) to regulate their purchasing power and supply chain. Haupt said Monument Health is part of the Premier GPO, which recently joined forces with other GPOs and the federal government to launch Project Air Bridge, a government and commercial partnership which uses military and commercial airplanes to pick up supplies from global manufacturers and deliver them directly to distribution centers across the country.
“So it bypasses the ports that were congested,” he said. “They land in Minneapolis and deliver supplies directly to the national healthcare distributers that supply us on a daily basis.”
Haupt said the hold on non-essential functions at the hospitals, as well as the measures taken by city officials and citizens to slow the spread of COVID-19 has paid off for healthcare providers.
“What our communities have been able to do is give us a very big head start,” he said. “Our COVID surge, fortunately, is going to happen later than what the coasts had. That little extra time allowed us to bring in more supplies and be prepared for that.”
An additional measure taken by communities has been the organization of sewing groups making cloth masks, which Haupt said providers have been using in non-clinical situations and help lower demand for masks throughout the community.
“What those cloth masks are really good for is following the CDC guidance for universal masking in our communities,” he said.
Haupt explained that those masks help to prevent those that may have the virus, but are not symptomatic, from unwittingly transmitting it to others.
Haupt said along with the normal flow of supplies, the number of testing kits is also increasing in our area.
“From a supply chain perspective … we’re seeing more supplies flow to us; on the testing front, we’re seeing more supplies flow to us for testing too, and I think that will continue to improve in the coming weeks,” he said.
Haupt explained that manufacturers, and hotspots determine how much of a supply chain is allocated through a GPO and allocations are limited to what has been historically used by an organization.
“I would like to order and receive whatever I need to take care of patients, but during these global supply chain shortages I’m only able to buy what I historically bought so we have to control utilization,” he said.
By and large, Haupt said the supply chain at Monument Health is increasing, and as cities begin to reopen, Monument is also starting to plan for allowing some operations to resume as normal.
“Some procedures that could be delayed for a period but not indefinitely, need to start occurring again or patients will end up in our emergency room,” he said. “That plan will most likely involve, I’m going to call it a dial, to turn things up and turn things down as the situation evolves.”
Haupt echoed the confidence of Thomas Worsley, president of the Spearfish hospital and the Hills market, when he said Monument Health would remain ready to handle the COVID surge in our community when and if it comes.
“As we work with the government agencies and the CDC to reopen our economy, and reopen our healthcare into whatever it’s going to look like in the future; we’re seeing more supplies flow that are going to allow us to do that in a very organized fashion,” Haupt said.
