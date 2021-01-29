Monument Health offers vaccination waitlist

RAPID CITY — Monument Health announced that it is rolling out a new way for patients to schedule a vaccination or to place their names on a waiting list to be notified when they can receive the vaccine.
Individuals in all vaccination phases are asked to fill out an online vaccination form on the Monument Health website. Those who qualify to receive the vaccine right away will be contacted as appointments open up each week. Individuals who do not have access to the internet are still able to be added to the waitlist by calling the Nurse Triage Line at (605) 755-1350. Monument Health asks that people call only if they do not have access to the internet, because a large number of calls will limit the hotline’s ability to schedule those at-risk people who are now eligible.
Individuals who are not yet eligible to schedule appointments are still encouraged to fill out the form now. To find out which phase or group you qualify for, see the DOH infographic here. Anyone can sign up to be put on a waiting list. You can also watch for updates on the vaccine web page.
In South Dakota, at-risk individuals in Phase 1D are currently being vaccinated, beginning with people age 80 and over and people receiving care for cancer, transplant and dialysis. Vaccination is by appointment only. The next subgroup was identified as individuals who are 75 years and older. The Department of Health will allow this group to schedule appointments in the coming weeks. DOH announced it would continue to expand eligibility in five-year increments until South Dakota has completed vaccinations of everyone in Phase 1D, which includes anyone age 65 and older.
South Dakotans in groups 1A and 1C are also currently being vaccinated. These groups include health care workers in patient care, emergency medical services (EMS) personnel, public health workers, lab workers, law enforcement, correctional officers, dentists, home health staff, and pharmacists. People in this group who have not yet been vaccinated can go to vaccineregister.monument.health to fill out the online form.
