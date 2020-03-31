Monument Health launches telemedicine service

RAPID CITY — While COVID-19, self-quarantines and social distancing have made it difficult for patients to visit their doctor, Monument Health has launched a system that brings the doctor to the patient, via telemedicine.
Using a telephone or video conferencing, patients can get medical care directly from their physicians and advanced practice providers – without leaving home. The system launched at primary care clinics in all Monument Health markets including Spearfish, Rapid City, Custer, Hot Springs, Hill City, Sturgis, Lead-Deadwood, Buffalo, Wall, Belle Fourche and Newcastle. Monument Health’s specialty clinics will begin offering telemedicine services as well.
“With telemedicine we can keep our patients safely at home while remaining connected to their providers and ensuring the care they need is maintained,” said Stephanie Lahr, M.D., Chief Information Officer and Chief Medical Information Officer at Monument Health. “We can also protect our staff and providers.”
Providers go through telemedicine training before taking their first video visits. A Monument Health telemedicine visit is similar to an in-clinic appointment using videoconferencing. Patient and doctor talk about symptoms, treatments, prescriptions and other health questions the patient has. A record of the visit is kept in the Epic electronic health records system, and the patient can review the visit in MyChart, Epic’s patient portal.
Patients who want to make a telemedicine appointment should call their clinic.
The telemedicine initiative is part of a broader Monument Health program to serve its communities while protecting individuals from possible COVID-19 exposure. Other projects include the online COVID-19 assessment tool on the Monument Health website, the Nurse Triage line for patients who believe they might be infected and drive-thru testing sites that allow patients to be tested without leaving their vehicles.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.