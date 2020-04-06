Monument Health Foundation creates COVID-19 Medical Response Fund

RAPID CITY –– These are unprecedented times, but with support from our communities we can rise up and meet this challenge.
The Monument Health Foundation is launching the COVID-19 Medical Response Fund and is pledging to match the first $5,000 in donations to help with community efforts to fight this virus. This fund will be used exclusively to purchase the resources needed to help treat our patients and keep our expert caregivers healthy.
Monument Health is working tirelessly to maintain the safety of our patients, employees and communities as the situation with COVID-19 continues to evolve in our area. Similarly, businesses and community members across the region have already stepped up and answered the call to provide much-needed supplies and support to our caregivers. Still, others are asking what more they can do to help.
“During these challenging times, the outpouring of support being offered to our medical professionals has been profound,” said Priscilla Romkema, Ph.D., Monument Health Foundation President. “The COVID-19 Medical Response Fund is being established to strengthen community efforts and encourage our physicians and caregivers as they care for our families and friends. By supporting our medical professionals today, they will be better prepared to care for COVID-19 patients during the weeks and months ahead.”
Tax-deductible gifts to this fund will be used to purchase or help produce vital medical equipment such as 3D printing supplies for specialized masks created at South Dakota School of Mines & Technology, or locally manufactured face shields for our medical professionals. Donations to this fund will help keep our caregivers safe so they can continue to fight this virus. Funds will be distributed through requests made from Monument Health’s Supply Chain Management leaders to the Foundation.
When making your donation, we encourage you to send a note of encouragement to the physicians and caregivers at Monument Health. We will share these messages with the over 5,000 Monument Health caregivers and physicians working on the front lines. Words of support will mean so much to these professionals as they strive to keep our communities safe.
Visit monument.health/response<https://monument.health/about-us/regional-health-foundation/covid-19-medical-response-fund/> to make a donation to the COVID-19 Medical Response Fund. Donations can also be mailed to the Monument Health Foundation at PO Box 6000, Rapid City, SD 57709.
