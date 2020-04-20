Mobilizing hope

BUTTE COUNTY –– Costly, and sometimes unnecessary, mental health committals may soon be a thing of the past for Butte County as it was recently selected to participate in a telemental health pilot program which aims to build a bridge between people suffering from mental health crises and the resources they need.
Over the past few decades, rural American communities have become isolated from the healthcare revolution seen in urban settings. Out of necessity, Avera Health is seeking innovative ways to create networks of care to reach the underserved mental health sufferers in rural regions, expanding access to mental health services through telehealth.
The pilot program, a coordinated effort between Avera Health and the Butte County Sheriff’s Office, will soon provide mental and behavioral health services via telemedicine — also referred to as telemental health.
In October 2018, Avera received $7.8 million in grant funding through the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust to launch the program.
“In small towns or out in the country, when an individual experiences a mental health crisis, the only option for the people around them is to call emergency services in the form of law enforcement, fire and rescue, or emergency services. There’s a ‘pull-yourself-up-by-the-bootstraps’ mentality that is so unfair to individuals who struggle,” Matthew Stanley, vice president of behavioral health for Avera Health, said in a press release about the grant.
“People in urban and rural areas alike need health services that address needs of the whole person. In the past, the Helmsley Charitable Trust has partnered with Avera eCARE to extend specialty care across vast rural areas, and now we are looking to extend behavioral health services via telemedicine as well,” said Walter Panzirer, a trustee of the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust.
Panzirer, a former rural paramedic and police officer himself, knows first-hand that people in mental health crisis can end up being held in a jail cell because there’s no other option.
“No other medical diagnosis leaves you ending up in jail,” he said. “We want to see medical problems – including behavioral health conditions – treated within the medical health care system. That’s what this grant program is designed to accomplish.”
Butte County Sheriff Fred Lamphere said the county was one of three our four rural counties selected across the state to test the program.
“We’re pretty remote within the state, and our volume (of mental health crisis calls) is fairly high,” he said. “So, I think it will be a good test of the program.”
Mental health in the rural landscape
According to a National Institute of Mental Health study released in 2017, one in five adults in the U.S. experiences mental illness in a given year.
A U.S. Department of Health & Human Services study, released in January, found that of the 66 counties in South Dakota, only five had adequate numbers of mental health professionals, calculated using population-to-provider ratios. Those include Oglala Lakota, McCook, Turner, Lincoln, and Minnehaha counties.
The study designated the remaining 61 South Dakota counties, many of them rural, “mental healthcare professional shortage areas.”
According to the study, Butte County has been classified as a mental healthcare shortage area since 1987, giving Butte County a score of 17. That number represents the Health Professional Shortage Area Score developed by the National Health Service Corps in determining priorities for assignment of clinicians in shortage areas. The scores range from 0 to 26, the higher the score, the greater the priority.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), rural areas have the highest suicide rates in the nation. With 192 suicides, South Dakota had the sixth highest per capita suicide rate in the country in 2017.
According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, one in eight of all visits to U.S. emergency departments are related to mental health disorders. Additionally, according to the organization’s website, untreated mental illnesses in the U.S. cost more than $100 billion each year in lost productivity.
Law enforcement burden
When accessible, local resources are not available, mental illness and the issues that result from its mismanagement, are often dumped onto the doorsteps of law enforcement.
In Butte County, where resources are tapped, money is tight, and the sheriff’s office is operating with a skeleton crew, Lamphere said it can be draining and difficult dealing with so many mental health crises.
“We may have a lot going on that day in our life as a law enforcement officer, and maybe we’re just emotionally tapped out as well, and now we’re dealing with (a crisis), and now we’re just presenting (to the person in need) different(ly),” he said. “Of course, we show up with a badge and a gun, and maybe this person has dealt with us before … sometimes it’s good to break that cycle.”
Lamphere said that his department responded to 64 mental health related calls in 2019, averaging out to 1.23 calls per week. Due to the tricky nature of dealing with someone suffering from a mental health issue, and exacerbated by the lack of local resources, the calls are time consuming, totaling 330 hours in 2019. That equates to just over five hours, on average, spent on each mental health call.
Lamphere said he began tracking transportation information related to mental health calls and committals last May. In approximately seven months, from May 1, 2019, through the end of the year, the sheriff’s office spent 130.5 hours, traveling 6,054 miles, to transport 14 people needing mental health treatment intervention. Plus, those statistics do not include other means of transportation for some return trips from care, such as bus tickets or other statewide transportation, which Butte County paid for, Lamphere said.
Mental health crises often lead to law enforcement escorts to a mental health treatment facility. Lamphere said his department tries to facilitate regional inpatient care, usually with the Monument Health Behavioral Health Center in Rapid City. The facility, formerly known as the Regional Health Behavioral Health Center or Regional West, is the only inpatient mental health center West River.
The facility’s space is limited, and often at maximum occupancy. A 2019 National Council for Behavioral Health report found that with 52 beds, 18 for juveniles and 34 for adults, the center is unable to fully meet the needs for care in the Black Hills area. To meet that demand, the report estimated an additional 30 beds would be required to resolve the longstanding problem.
All too often, when there are no available beds in Rapid City, Butte County deputies will traverse more than 400 miles to the Human Services Center in Yankton, the state’s sole public inpatient psychiatric treatment center.
“We’ve just got so far to transport … and many times, once we transport and some time has gone by, the person is kind of through their crisis and by the time they start to get an evaluation or assessment (in Yankton) … they’re calling us within eight hours that they need to come back,” Lamphere said.
Butte County’s checkbook
In addition to the man hours spent handling mental health calls, mental health crises take a toll on a county’s bottom line.
Counties, which carry the lion’s share of the financial burden related to mental health crises and committals, could potentially pay thousands of dollars for an individual who has been placed on a mental health hold.
The legal framework which governs the “emergency commitment of dangerously ill persons,” SDCL 27A-10, obligates a county, most commonly through its sheriff’s department, to shoulder the costs of emergency commitments, including transportation to and from a facility.
And, that law applies to more than just committals facilitated by Butte County law enforcement.
When a person seeks help for mental health treatment at the emergency room and informs hospital staff that they’re considering self-harm or suicide, law enforcement is obligated to get involved and ensure the person’s safety. When a person from Butte County goes to the emergency room at Monument Health Spearfish, law enforcement in Lawrence County would be responsible for transporting a person from the emergency room to a mental health facility, depending on availability.
Lamphere said that because the hospital is located within Lawrence County, law enforcement within the county is required to process the mental health patients.
The related expense lands on whichever county the patient seeks help in. However, pursuant to SDCL 27A-10-2, those counties are subject to reimbursement for those costs from the county the patient resides in.
In March 2019, Butte County received a letter from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office stating that it intends to charge Butte County for any mental health transports it performs for Butte County residents.
According to the payment schedule set out by Lawrence County, Butte County can expect to be charged an hourly rate of $34.96 for transport time and 42-cents per mile for gas reimbursement. Additionally, $80 for the costs of a hotel room will be added to the cost in the event an officer needs to spend the night during a transport.
According to fuel prices at the time, the letter explained that a total transport cost to Yankton is likely to cost $753.84; Sioux Falls is $716.36; and Rapid City Monument Health Emergency Room is $90.92. However, the costs are specific to a single deputy transport. If a second deputy is required to assist, the county would be on the hook for an additional $34.96 per hour and additional miscellaneous expenses may also be incurred on a case-by-case basis.
Is there light at the end of the tunnel?
Lamphere is optimistic about having another tool in the law enforcement toolbox when it comes to handling mental health crisis calls.
“We’re going to be part of the first-year study on this to try to make it work and see if we can work out any of the possible problems,” Lamphere said. “Hopefully, it’s going to be a good trend and it’ll be resources throughout the state.”
Avera eCARE’s Mobile Crisis Assessment program provides real time crisis intervention via two-way video which facilitates immediate on scene access to trained mental health providers.
“Basically, it’s going to provide the sheriff’s office with a few (iPads) … (so that) when we’re dealing with someone in crisis, we will be able to connect directly with a (mental health professional) with Avera eCARE Behavioral Health in Sioux Falls,” Lamphere said.
Those providers would collaborate with local law enforcement to assist with assessment and stabilization of the suffering individual and decision-making processes related to mental health holds and connection to higher levels of care, when necessary, and problem solving and safety planning when hospitalization is not deemed to be the best intervention.
“In my vision, I think it will divert some of our … rates of taking these people into custody for full mental committals,” Lamphere said. “If we can divert some of those and get a plan built between these people and give them some resources, that’s kind of our goal.”
The new method aims to allow most people to remain at home and avoid hospitalization by providing the most appropriate level of care, avoid unnecessary healthcare costs, and allow continuation of regular daily routines.
Once the immediate threat has diminished to a safe level, Lamphere said the target objective would be the formulation of a coordinated safety plan involving follow-up care, preferably within 24 hours.
“The counselor that spoke with them is more than likely going to make a call back (to the individual), more than likely within a few hours or the next day, and assess again and encourage them to … if not to have an evaluation or set up counseling, at least continue to communicate and let them know what the resources are,” Lamphere said.
For Lamphere and his fellow officers, the potential benefits include around-the-clock access to trained behavioral health professionals, decreased time and expense related to transportation for assessment and care, a decrease in filing petitions for mental health holds, and reduction in utilization of correctional facilities to house a person in a mental health crisis.
In addition to saving taxpayers’ money by avoiding unnecessary mental health holds and committals, the service could keep officers in their communities where they can focus on other essential law enforcement activities.
“I’m pretty excited to do it,” Lamphere said, adding that his office participated in a “kickoff” teleconference meeting Wednesday with Avera eCARE providers and administrators. “I think it’s kind of the wave of technology, and we might as well embrace it.”
Lamphere said that while it is unknown at this time whether the Belle Fourche Police Department will be officially part of the mobile program, he intends to ensure that the resource is available to those officers when a situation warrants it.
Pandemic precipice
The pilot program couldn’t have come at a better time for Butte County as the COVID-19 pandemic can cause increasing fear and anxiety. According to the CDC, just as individuals with pre-existing physical illness are more likely to get physically ill from the virus, people whose mental health is compromised are at greater risk of experiencing worsening mental illness as a result. Without access to care, people in psychiatric crisis will deteriorate further, which could lead to further strain on safety-net service systems, such as emergency departments, which are already overburdened due to COVID-19.
“When things aren’t normal, like we’re starting to see, all of us can go into a grocery store and see some bare shelves and that’s just not something that any of us are used to in any way, shape, or form,” Lamphere said. “And some of these people that count on comfort things, whether it’s food or necessities of any type, when those things become scarce or in jeopardy, their mind just kind of goes into overtime on it.”
Lamphere told the Pioneer Thursday that his office had so far dealt with two to three mental health crisis calls last week.
He said he thinks the current pandemic state is at a precipice spurring increased incidence of mental health issues.
“I think we’re starting to see it,” he said.
According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, calls in March to the national mental health hotline increased by 891% when compared to the same period last year.
Mobilizing telemental health in Butte County
The sheriff’s department has received one of the iPads for the program and Lamphere expects four to five more in the coming weeks. He said Avera Health is in the process of working out agreements with mental healthcare resources in the Black Hills to coordinate people with regional care.
The department will complete a specialized training, which will include the review of some actual past scenarios deputies have experienced to hone their skills, prior to the program’s official launch period. Lamphere hopes to have the new system up and running in Butte County within the next 30-45 days.
