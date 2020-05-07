Mickelson Trail Marathon canceled

DEADWOOD — The Deadwood Mickelson Trail Marathon scheduled for June 7 has been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Race Director Emily Wheeler referenced the difficulty of adhering to social distancing and group gathering guidelines. “There’s just not really a way to do that, especially with the type of course we have,” she said.
Other tasks like picking up packets, and busing runners to the starting line, also posed concerns for Wheeler and event organizers.
The 2019 event featured 1,602 runners who finished the 13.1-mile half marathon race. Another 234 completed the full marathon, which spanned 26.2 miles.
Roughly 1,200 runners had pre-registered for this year’s event, as of mid-March.
“I stopped registrations down because I wasn’t sure what was going to happen,” Wheeler said. She planned to re-open registration if the race were to be held.
Wheeler sent an email notice to all pre-registered runners. They have the option to run the Crazy Horse event this October, or the Mickelson Trail Marathon in 2021 or 2022.
Most people are choosing to come back next year, according to Wheeler. That means their spots will be reserved.
Airlines offered free cancelations until April 30, and Wheeler said that was another issue to consider. Many out-of-town runners addressed her on that.
“Next year will be the 20th anniversary,” Wheeler said. “We will do some special celebrations.”
