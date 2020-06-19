Meals for kids to continue in Belle Fourche

BELLE FOURCHE — The Belle Fourche School District has been approved to continue to provide breakfast and lunch sack meals to every child through 18 years of age. The extension will allow food managers to continue to provide the service through July.
The meals can be picked up at the Middle School lunchroom every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9-11 a.m. The last day to receive meals will be Wednesday, July 29.
