Meal distribution to continue for Spearfish kids

SPEARFISH — Free sack lunch and breakfast meal distribution will continue through July 31 from the Spearfish School District.
The Grab-n-Go meals will be handed out:
Evans/Rocketship Park (2416 N. 3rd Street), 11-11:45 a.m.
Mountain Shadows Park/Shelter (320 Terry Peak), 11-11:45 a.m.
Heritage Park Shelter/Green Acres (3210 7th Avenue), 12:15-1 p.m.
Butte Electric Exit 8 (3540 Old Belle Road), 12:15-1 p.m.
Spearfish High School (1725 N. Main), 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Two days of meals will be handed out on Wednesday, and three days will be delivered on Thursday. No meals will be distributed Friday.
Meals are available for children through 18. They do not need to be school-aged. Parents may pick up the meals for the children.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.