Meade staff ‘figuring out’ pandemic teaching

STURGIS — Meade School District staff and the community still have many questions as to how this “new normal” learning during the COVID-19 pandemic should look, but educators are figuring it out, said Sturgis Elementary School kindergarten teacher Cheri Isaacson.
“I’ve never taught this way. I have been doing this for 27 years and it’s a whole new set of challenges,” she said.
In years past, Isaacson has done her share of instructing while in the middle of the children on a carpet on the floor.
“The kids are sitting close. There is a level of community that you cannot establish as well when you are social distancing,” she said.
Having students close while teaching is a classroom management tool, Isaacson said.
“That’s something that good teachers use. Just by sharing space with a kid helps them focus and pay attention. When we’re socially distant, that’s not possible,” Isaacson said.
This year, she is in search of a new way to do that.
“It’s definitely presented some new challenges. We’re figuring it out as we go,” she said.
Instead of sitting together on the carpet to share a book with the students, she has found larger books to share that students can see from a distance.
Part of the new normal is wearing masks when students cannot be socially distant from others. The Meade School District started the 2020-21 school year in a phase that requires face coverings for students K-12 and staff when social distancing is not an option.
“They are good about masking up. I think the kids know that you keep your distance so you don’t spread germs,” she said.
Students bring their own masks to wear. They have lanyards to which they attach their masks and are responsible for placing them on and taking them off. The lanyards stay in the classroom.
“There are obviously more challenges this year than we have ever had before, but the kids have risen to the challenge. They have figured out they do have what it takes to persevere,” she said.
Isaacson commends the youngsters for being so much more resilient than the adults around them.
“They are so much more understanding. And they truly have compassion for others,” she said.
Isaacson admits one of the hardest parts of teaching during a pandemic is the lack of human touch.
“The kindergarten students coming in know to keep their distance and that we don’t have that physical touch, but students I had previous who I see in the hallway or after school are the ones running toward me with their arms wide open. You know they’re going for the hug,” she said. “I think it’s probably a little tougher for our older students who have known us to high-five and hug.”
In March of last year, staff were tasked with preparing materials for students and embarking on distance learning within just a few days. Isaacson believes she is more prepared this fall for what may come than she was last spring.
She and colleagues have spent the first weeks of school marking sure distance learning platforms are working properly. They also are ensuring that students have passwords and a working knowledge of online programs.
“It’s a process and a lot of it is new. And there are always glitches when it comes to technology,” she said.
Isaacson believes students, staff and the community are excited to have students back in the school building for face-to-face learning.
“I don’t know of anybody who isn’t glad to be back,” she said. “We’re learning as we go. You put out one fire and wait for another one to pop up. You hose that one down and you go on. It’s a steady stream of figuring out how it is going to work best in the classroom.”
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.