Meade schools to offer free meals

STURGIS — Meade School District has been approved to serve meals to all students at no charge under a recent USDA waiver.
Rhonda Ramsdell, Meade food service director, said free breakfasts and lunches will be served until Dec. 18, or when the allotted USDA funding has been used.
In addition, meals served during September will be refunded to student accounts for use after the waiver has expired, she said.
Families who have not yet filled out a free/reduced meal forms are still being asked to do so, Ramsdell said.
Free and reduced percentages at each school are used to qualify for other programs, such as Title 19 and Fresh Fruits and Vegetables Program.
Applications can be found on the Meade School District website or at www.myschoolapps.com.
In addition, the district expects meals to return to regular prices in January, if not sooner, Ramsdell said.
