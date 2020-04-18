Meade schools looking at shortening school year

STURGIS — Some Meade School District students may be finished with their coursework for this school year before the official last day of school on May 20.
The topic of ending some schools before the May 20 date was discussed at the Meade School Board meeting Tuesday and then again among school administrators on Wednesday.
It will be up to each school administrator to determine when all requirements have been met, said Meade School District Superintendent Jeff Simmons.
“We want to provide the students with every opportunity to be successful,” he said. “We also need to consider the parents and that we are not overwhelming them.”
School board member Courtney Mack asked Simmons to clarify how the end of the school year would be determined.
“We’re technically not going to have an end of the school year until May 20, but elementary kids could very possibly be done early as long as that is agreeable per teacher, per building, per grade level?” she asked.
Simmons said the district wants to provide flexibility, but keep the official end date at May 20.
“Depending on the situation students can end earlier. We wouldn’t have an official end date for all students, but we have an official end date for the board-approved calendar,” he said.
Simmons wants to encourage that students continue to be engaged in learning, and there clearly are parents who are concerned that their child may or may not receive the skills to go onto the next level.
He said there is a lot of work that the teachers need to get done in regard to wrapping up loose ends at the end of the school year chiefly among them determining if students have turned in their work and if they are prepared to start again in the fall.
Sturgis Elementary School Principal Chantal Lightenberg said that in the month of May, her teachers are doing important review with students.
“There is not going to be a lot of new concepts being taught in May, but we will probably go closer to May 20 due to the fact that our grading is a little bit different than the high school and middle school,” she said.
Teachers with the Meade School District are on contract through May 20.
“There is plenty of work for our teachers to do to get students prepared for the next level,” Simmons said.
During her daily news conference Friday, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem gave a big “thank you” to the state’s teachers for their efforts in continuing to provide education during the pandemic.
“We have stretched our teachers to new levels, asking them to deliver everything they do every single day in a classroom long distance,” she said. “I want to thank our parents as well because many of them are learning how to be teachers. They are doing their work remotely in a difficult situation, and also taking the time to educate their kids and make sure they don’t fall behind.”
The Meade School District is taking into consideration how the parents are doing through this whole distance learning scenario, Simmons said.
“We know that many parents are overloaded and stressed. They are trying to work from home and also trying to be their child’s teacher. It can be difficult,” the superintendent said.
The district is trying to provide what it can for all to accomplish learning during this difficult time, Simmons said.
Simmons said district administrators know that because of the pandemic and learning going on outside the traditional school setting, students proficiency this year will be atypical.
“In any year, students all have different skill levels, but we anticipate that it will be more significant this year and going into the next year,” he said.
Simmons worries about at-risk students who struggle in a good year who may find this pandemic disruption even more of a challenge.
If there is a silver lining to this pandemic cloud, it would be that the closure of schools happened in the last quarter of the year rather than at the start of the school year, Simmons said.
At the high school level, students who have completed all their work could be done in early May, Simmons said.
At the middle school and elementary school levels, students still are learning new concepts or reviewing skills right up to May 15, he said.
“For the elementary, we need to push the skills so that they are ready when they come in next year. We want them to hit the ground running at the next grade level,” he said.
That being said, the middle school and elementary school students could be done by May 15.
The U.S. Department of Education informally approved the South Dakota Department of Education’s waiver of statewide assessment requirements, as well as accountability and school identification requirements for the 2019-2020 school year.
That means school district’s in South Dakota are not being held to complete the mandated 180 days of instruction and professional development this year.
