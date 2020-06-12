Meade schools committee working on re-entry plan

STURGIS — The Meade School Board will decide in July on a formal re-entry plan for students and staff in the Meade School District.
At this point they know that they want the re-entry to be as “normal” as possible.
Fall Entry Advisory Committee member Courtney Mack said Monday at the school board meeting that nearly all those involved in a committee meeting June 3 agreed that the district should do its best to re-enter school as has been done in past years.
But Mack reminded everyone that as the summer progresses the district needs to keep apprised of the COVID-19 cases and trends.
Students and teachers spent the last two months of the 2019-2020 school year away from the school buildings in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus. During that time, teachers provided lessons via distance learning. Parents were an integral part of the process working with their student or in some case students to complete assignments at home.
Under the proposed reopening plan, school would begin for students in the Meade School District on Sept. 2, but the district would also have a Plan B, Mack said.
“We also want to give lots of flexibility to our superintendent to be able to close maybe one school instead of the district,” she said.
Mack admits there are a lot of unknows in the plan currently.
“A lot of common sense needs to come into play as we move forward throughout the summer and see how it looks when we go back after the Rally,” she said.
The district has set an expectation that both teachers and students should be better prepared for online learning.
“That is something our administrators say they will work on when they first go back,” Mack said.
Members of the advisory committee include Mack, Cody Weber, parents from across the district, administrators, school nurses, Sturgis Police Chief Geody VanDewater, Mark Schulte, market president at Sturgis Monument Health, and Rod Heikes, Sturgis Community Center Director.
Mack said everyone was encouraged to share their opinion on re-opening.
The committee discussed such preventative measures as taking the temperature of all students as they enter the school building in the morning.
“Once they have a temperature it’s probably too late,” Mack said.
Mack said she had also spoken with incoming interim superintendent Don Kirkegaard about how he would like to proceed with planning for reopening. She said Kirkegaard will be meeting with local administrators and superintendents of area school districts once he begins in July.
“I will say that the sooner we make a decision, the better,” she said.
The committee will decide at its July 13 meeting on whether or not to keep the school calendar start date as Aug. 31, or to amend and move to an alternate date due to COVID-19.
The board did decide on Monday to appoint four members to the Fall Entry Advisory Committee. They include Tracy Konst, Cody Weber, Charlie Wheeler and Joe Urbaniak.
